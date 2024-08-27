Dolphins waive Erik Ezukanma, place River Cracraft on IR as they get to 53 players

The Dolphins only have four wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster.

As previously reported, Odell Beckham Jr. will be opening the season on the physically unable to perform list, which means that he’ll need to miss at least the first four games of the year. River Cracraft will miss the same amount after going on injured reserve with an upper body injury. The Dolphins also waived 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma after two injury-plagued seasons with the team.

Je’Quan Burton, Mike Harley Jr., Jadon Janke, Kyric McGowan and Braylon Sanders were also waived, which leaves Tyreek Hill, Jayden Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and Malik Washington as the wideouts on the current roster. It’s a good bet the Dolphins will look to add to that total in the coming days.

The Dolphins also waived or released linebacker David Anenih, safety Jordan Colbert, defensive tackle Robert Cooper, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, running back Zander Horvath, linebacker Dequan Jackson, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, offensive lineman Matthew Jones, cornerback Jason Maitre, tackle Bayron Matos, defensive tackle Leonard Payne, safety Mark Perry, tight end Hayden Rucci, running back Chris Brooks, tackle Ryan Hayes, linebacker Curtis Bolton, long snapper Blake Ferguson, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, defensive tackle Jonathan Harris, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., and cornerback Nik Needham.

Linebacker Wyatt Ray and cornerback Cam Smith joined Cracraft on injured reserve, although only Smith joins him in being eligible to return this season.