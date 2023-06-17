Skip navigation
Jacksonville Jaguars
Ethan Waugh
EW
Ethan
Waugh
Bill Belichick has finally signed his UNC contract — with the buyout unchanged
Folks in Chapel Hill who have been nervous about Bill Belichick bolting for the NFL before he even coaches a single game have one less reason to be anxious.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ethan Waugh
JAX
Assistant GM
Ethan Waugh to serve as interim GM
What McDaniels’ hire as Patriots OC means for Maye
Brian Thomas Jr. replaces Zay Flowers on AFC Pro Bowl team
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
AP announces finalists for awards for 2024 NFL season
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
What Baalke, Jags parting ways means for HC search
After belated firing of Trent Baalke, what’s next for the Jaguars?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Bears ‘win offseason again’ after hiring Johnson
