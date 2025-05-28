49ers bring back Ethan Waugh as personnel executive

The 49ers and executive Ethan Waugh have reunited.

The team announced Wednesday that it has hired Waugh as a personnel executive.

Waugh enters his 19th season with the 49ers, his first with the team since 2021 when he served as vice president of player personnel.

Waugh left San Francisco for Jacksonville, where he served as assistant General Manager for three seasons (2022-24). In that role, Waugh oversaw all aspects of the player personnel department and team construction through contract negotiations, daily roster moves, free agency, the draft process and coaching hires.

His 18 seasons with the 49ers were spent as vice president of player personnel (2021), director of college scouting and football systems (2018-20), senior player personnel coordinator (2015-17), senior personnel assistant (2012-14), midwest regional scout (2008-11) and as a personnel assistant (2004-08).

Waugh originally joined the 49ers after two seasons at Illinois Wesleyan University, where he served as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Western Carolina University (1997-2001).