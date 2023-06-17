 Skip navigation
NFLMinnesota VikingsGrant Udinski

Grant
Udinski

NFL: Preseason-Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers
Seahawks request interview with Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinski
A member of Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota could be in the mix to become the next Seahawks offensive coordinator.
O’Connell’s leverage with Vikings has dropped
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games
Frostbite from 2016 playoff game had fingertip amputation a possibility for Kam Chancellor
2024 Wild Card games see ratings dip
Darnold’s season ‘erased’ by Wild Card collapse
Report: Brian Flores to interview for Jaguars head coach on Friday