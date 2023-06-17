Skip navigation
Minnesota Vikings
Grant Udinski
GU
Grant
Udinski
Seahawks request interview with Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinski
A member of Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota could be in the mix to become the next Seahawks offensive coordinator.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Grant Udinski
MIN
Coaching Staff
SEA request OC interview with 28-year-old Udinski
O’Connell’s leverage with Vikings has dropped
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Frostbite from 2016 playoff game had fingertip amputation a possibility for Kam Chancellor
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
2024 Wild Card games see ratings dip
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Darnold’s season ‘erased’ by Wild Card collapse
Report: Brian Flores to interview for Jaguars head coach on Friday
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
