Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Will Vest & Jo Adell
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jack Flaherty fronts the list of terrific options for week of April 28th
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Astros at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 25
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters
CB Johnson has big upside despite injury concerns
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Will Vest & Jo Adell
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jack Flaherty fronts the list of terrific options for week of April 28th
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Astros at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 25
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters
CB Johnson has big upside despite injury concerns
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL draft
Check out the best available players ahead of Round 2
Close
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jacory
Croskey-Merritt
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Shedeur Sanders: Not being picked adds “fuel to the fire”
Sanders addresses draft party after falling out of round one.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Shedeur Sanders slips out of round one
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jalen Milroe, Will Johnson remain in NFL Draft green room after first round
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Commanders select OT Josh Conerly Jr.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Steelers take DT Derrick Harmon at No. 21
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Panthers draft wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Cowboys could end up with T-Mac McMillan
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue