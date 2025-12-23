 Skip navigation
Marcus Mariota listed as DNP again on Tuesday

  
Published December 23, 2025 05:16 PM

It’s looking more like Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for the Commanders against the Cowboys on Thursday.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was listed as a non-participant on Washington’s Tuesday injury report, the club’s second of the week. Mariota suffered hand and quad injuries on the same play in last Saturday’s loss to the Eagles, with Johnson coming on in relief.

In his 18th pro season, Johnson is in his second stint with Washington. He has appeared in seven games with three starts for the franchise. He completed 5-of-9 passes for 43 yards with an interception on Saturday.

While Jayden Daniels has not been placed on injured reserve to continue to practice, head coach Dan Quinn noted earlier this week that he is not an option to start.

The Commanders also have Jeff Driskel on their 53-man roster and Sam Hartman on their practice squad.

Linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion), defensive tackle Daron Payne (back), and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique) also were listed as non-participants.

Daniels (elbow) remains limited.

Offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (shin), offensive tackle George Fant (knee), linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee), and tight end Colson Yankoff (ankle) were full participants.

Additionally, Washington waived receiver Jamal Agnew with a failed physical designation.