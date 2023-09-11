 Skip navigation
Jalen
Carter

nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
2023 NFL Season Predictions: Super Bowl LVIII, awards and more
Peter King picks his division, award and Super Bowl winners before the NFL season kicks off Thursday.
Nick Sirianni will “definitely reevaluate” preseason plans after Eagles’ slow offensive start
Eagles get the win, Patriots make the statement
Eagles need to get more out of Hurts and offense
Week 1 recap: Dolphins, Browns make statements
Nine road teams have won so far this weekend
Eagles hold off Patriots for a 25-20 win