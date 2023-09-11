Skip navigation
U.S. women's eight returns to podium at world rowing championships
Braves first MLB team to clinch playoff berth this year, rally to beat Pirates 5-2
Ten players fighting to keep Tour cards this fall
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Carter
Jalen
Carter
2023 NFL Season Predictions: Super Bowl LVIII, awards and more
Peter King picks his division, award and Super Bowl winners before the NFL season kicks off Thursday.
Peter King
Jalen Carter
PHI
Defensive Lineman
Jalen Carter facing wrongful death lawsuit
Jalen Carter
PHI
Defensive Lineman
Eagles DT Jalen Carter signs his rookie contract
Jalen Carter
PHI
Defensive Lineman
Eagles move up one spot to land UGA’s Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
PHI
Defensive Lineman
Georgia DL Jalen Carter visiting with Raiders
Jalen Carter
PHI
Defensive Lineman
Jalen Carter not on Raiders board at No. 7 overall
Nick Sirianni will “definitely reevaluate” preseason plans after Eagles’ slow offensive start
Josh Alper
Eagles get the win, Patriots make the statement
Eagles need to get more out of Hurts and offense
Week 1 recap: Dolphins, Browns make statements
Nine road teams have won so far this weekend
Eagles hold off Patriots for a 25-20 win
