Eagles cut LS Cal Adomitis

The Eagles waived long snapper Cal Adomitis on Tuesday, the team announced.

Adomitis joined the team Sept. 30 when the Eagles placed their regular long snapper, Charley Hughlett, on injured reserve with a core injury. Hughlett is now eligible to return, so it appears he will resume his duties this week.

Adomitis, 27, played in nine games for the Eagles, seeing action on 81 special teams snaps.

He spent his first three NFL seasons in Cincinnati but was cut by the Bengals at the end of training camp in August. Adomitis remained a free agent until signing with the Eagles before Week 5.