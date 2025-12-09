 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles cut LS Cal Adomitis

  
Published December 9, 2025 05:56 PM

The Eagles waived long snapper Cal Adomitis on Tuesday, the team announced.

Adomitis joined the team Sept. 30 when the Eagles placed their regular long snapper, Charley Hughlett, on injured reserve with a core injury. Hughlett is now eligible to return, so it appears he will resume his duties this week.

Adomitis, 27, played in nine games for the Eagles, seeing action on 81 special teams snaps.

He spent his first three NFL seasons in Cincinnati but was cut by the Bengals at the end of training camp in August. Adomitis remained a free agent until signing with the Eagles before Week 5.