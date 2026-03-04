Report: Chargers plan to release Mekhi Becton

The Chargers made an early splash in free agency last year when they signed guard Mekhi Becton, but Becton is reportedly heading back to the open market this March.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chargers plan to release the veteran lineman in the coming days.

Becton signed a two-year deal with the Chargers last March, but the deal did not include any guaranteed money for the 2026 season. The Chargers would clear $9.7 million in cap room by cutting him and they’d be left with $2.5 million in dead money.

Becton appeared in 15 regular season games at right guard for the Chargers and he also started their playoff loss to the Patriots. The 2020 Jets first-round pick struggled with injuries early in his career, but won a starting job with the Eagles in 2024 and his work helping them to a Super Bowl win set him up for his deal with the Chargers.