NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Carter
Jalen
Carter
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
Coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Tuesday that he is still struggling to find a way to persuade his Georgia players to slow down when driving.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jalen Carter
PHI
Defensive Tackle
#98
Carter among nation’s best interior DL
Jalen Carter
PHI
Defensive Tackle
#98
DL Carter on PFF top-10 Big Board
Jalen Carter
PHI
Defensive Tackle
#98
DL Carter a first-rounder in PFN mock draft
Jalen Carter
PHI
Defensive Tackle
#98
Georgia DL Carter poised for 2022 breakout?
Jalen Carter
PHI
Defensive Tackle
#98
Georgia has three players in 247Sports’ top ten
Malik Jackson announces his retirement
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Dallas Goedert: Defenses called us “soft,” said “run a real play” whenever we ran our QB sneak
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jalen Carter sued by former Georgia football staffer for leaving scene of fatal car crash
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Dallas Goedert says Jalen Hurts is a Top 2 QB
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Deebo Samuel abruptly ends interview when asked about Eagles
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
PFT’s top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 10: Doug Pederson
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
