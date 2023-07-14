 Skip navigation
James
Winchester

Super Bowl LV
39:39
Chiefs sign long snapper James Winchester to contract extension
The Chiefs are keeping one of their core special teams players around for another couple of seasons.
Patrick Mahomes says he loves being the villain on the road
Patrick Mahomes: Andy Reid is simply the best
Patrick Mahomes: Kadarius Toney can be one of the best receivers in this league
Patrick Mahomes on his legacy: Maximize every day so I retire with no regrets
Kadarius Toney claims he was hacked after profane outburst at Giants fan
Travis Kelce: College suspension pushed me into the tight end room