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Colts sign DT Jerry Tillery

  
Published March 17, 2026 03:17 PM

The Colts made a veteran addition to their defensive line group on Tuesday.

They announced the signing of defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. The team did not announce the terms of the contract.

Tillery spent the 2025 season with the Chiefs. He played in every game and started three times while picking up 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

The Chargers selected Tillery in the first round in 2019 and he remained with the team until being waived in November 2022. He was claimed by the Raiders and then moved on to the Vikings in 2024.

Tillery had 86 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 96 appearances across those stops.