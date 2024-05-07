 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kadary Richmond
Star guard Kadary Richmond transfers to St. John’s from Big East rival Seton Hall
WNBA
WNBA to begin full-time charter flights this season, commissioner says
Mystik Dan
Preakness gets 3 horses confirmed. Status of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan remains unclear

Top Clips

LagunaSeca.jpg
IMSA at Laguna Seca for Motul Course de Monterey
nbc_roto_rfs_rookierbs_240507.jpg
Brooks, Lloyd headline rookie fantasy RB crop
nbc_roto_rfstexanswr_240507.jpg
Where does Dell stand in fantasy redrafts?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kadary Richmond
Star guard Kadary Richmond transfers to St. John’s from Big East rival Seton Hall
WNBA
WNBA to begin full-time charter flights this season, commissioner says
Mystik Dan
Preakness gets 3 horses confirmed. Status of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan remains unclear

Top Clips

LagunaSeca.jpg
IMSA at Laguna Seca for Motul Course de Monterey
nbc_roto_rfs_rookierbs_240507.jpg
Brooks, Lloyd headline rookie fantasy RB crop
nbc_roto_rfstexanswr_240507.jpg
Where does Dell stand in fantasy redrafts?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLCarolina PanthersJonathon Brooks

Jonathon
Brooks

nbc_roto_rfs_rookierbs_240507.jpg
05:44
Brooks, Lloyd headline rookie fantasy RB crop
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the fantasy implications for rookie running backs MarShawn Lloyd with the Green Bay Packers and Jonathon Brooks with the Carolina Panthers.
Dan Morgan, Dave Canales say Panthers still value running backs
Stephon Gilmore still available, has made no progress toward a deal with the Panthers
Panthers agree to terms with RB Rashaad Penny
Panthers plan to sign Rashaad Penny
Chargers add WR DJ Chark
Is Panthers’ Brooks the dynasty RB1 in fantasy?