NFL
Detroit Lions
Josh Paschal
JP
Josh
Paschal
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
10:39
Lions sign third-round pick Brodric Martin, undrafted free agent Dylan Drummond
Third-round pick Brodric Martin is the latest Lions draft pick to sign his first NFL contract.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Josh Paschal
DET
Defensive End
#93
Kentucky LB Paschal named ‘most versatile’ EDGE
Josh Paschal
DET
Defensive End
#93
Kentucky LB Paschal top PFF grade amongst SEC EDGE
Josh Paschal
DET
Defensive End
#93
Kentucky DE Paschal leads edges in TFL since 2019
Josh Paschal
DET
Defensive End
#93
Kentucky without Paschal, several players vs. Iowa
Josh Paschal
DET
Defensive End
#93
Blocked FG keys Kentucky upset win over Florida
Brad Holmes learned about drafting football character from Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Brad Holmes: Jahmyr Gibbs is a special weapon for our offense
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Hendon Hooker “progressing very well” ahead of training camp
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Amon-Ra St. Brown: I’ll never forget being 17th WR drafted in 2021
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Amon-Ra St. Brown appreciates “crazy” hype for Lions in 2023
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad