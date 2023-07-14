Skip navigation
NFL
New England Patriots
Malik Cunningham
Malik
Cunningham
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
09:54
Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman with position change
Malik Cunningham had hoped to be drafted as a quarterback, but when the draft ended, and he was still available, another route to the NFL opened.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Malik Cunningham
NE
Quarterback
#64
Malik Cunningham is a sleeper QB
Malik Cunningham
NE
Quarterback
#64
Cunningham is Mellor’s 5th-best QB
Malik Cunningham
NE
Quarterback
#64
Cunningham is a dynamic running quarterback
Malik Cunningham
NE
Quarterback
#64
Cunningham is the top running QB in the country
Malik Cunningham
NE
Quarterback
#64
Cunningham can definitely run
Adrian Phillips trusts “master game planner” Bill Belichick against AFC East QBs
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Patrick depicts top ‘greatest mysteries’ in sports
Hunter Henry: I think everyone’s excited for a fresh start
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Tickets to Patriots-Colts in Germany sell out in an instant
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bills want DeAndre Hopkins, at their price
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Damien Harris: Time with Patriots “wasn’t easy from the beginning”
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
