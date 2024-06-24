 Skip navigation
John Harbaugh calls Malik Cunningham a natural at wide receiver

  
Published June 24, 2024 02:21 PM

The Ravens are giving Malik Cunningham a chance to make their roster as a wide receiver after he played quarterback in college at Louisville, and worked mostly with the quarterbacks last year on the Patriots’ practice squad. Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Cunningham is picking things up nicely.

Harbaugh said that Cunningham’s understanding of the passing game as a quarterback is helping, and he has the athletic talent to play wide receiver in the NFL.

"[He’s] kind of a natural at the position,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’ve seen that he understands the game from the perspective of the quarterback, so [his] routes and coverage and timing and things like that have been excellent.”

Cunningham, who ran for 3,182 yards and 50 touchdowns in his college career, also could have the talent to return kickoffs, a skill that became increasingly important with this year’s rule change. Cunningham can do a lot on the football field, and the Ravens are giving him every opportunity to prove he belongs on the 53-man roster.