Lions hire Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator

  
Published January 19, 2026 03:17 PM

The Lions are hiring Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Petzing served as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons, with Arizona ranking 24th (2023), 12th (2024) and 23rd (2024) in scoring. They were 19th (2023), 11th (2024) and 19th (2025) in yards.

Petzing does not have ties with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who replaced John Morton as the team’s offensive play-caller midseason. Petzing, though, coached with Ben Johnson at Boston College, and Petzing served as one of Johnson’s groomsmen, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Petzing began his NFL coaching career in 2013 with the Browns. He has also worked for the Vikings (2016-19) and Browns (2020-22). He was the Browns’ quarterbacks coach in 2022 before leaving for the Cardinals.