MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Langer's 'precise setup' leads to 3-under Round 2
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NFLSan Francisco 49ersMatt Pryor

Matt
Pryor

Steve Young out at ESPN
13:57
Steve Young out at ESPN
Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young is among today’s layoffs at ESPN.
  • Matt_Pryor_748030_.jpg
    Matt Pryor
    SF Tackle #75
    49ers sign OL Matt Pryor to contract
  • Matt_Pryor_748030_.jpg
    Matt Pryor
    SF Tackle #75
    Pryor ahead of Bernhard Raimann for Colts LT job
  • Matt_Pryor_748030_.jpg
    Matt Pryor
    SF Tackle #75
    Colts bring back ’21 trade acquisition Matt Pryor
  • Matt_Pryor_748030_.jpg
    Matt Pryor
    SF Tackle #75
    Colts acquire OG Matt Pryor
  • Matt_Pryor_748030_.jpg
    Matt Pryor
    SF Tackle #75
    Eagles RG Matt Pryor placed on COVID-19 list
Mike Evans: Would be cool to set record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons
Ahkello Witherspoon agrees to terms with Rams
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
Yes, the 49ers and Rams could both pursue Kirk Cousins next year
  Mike Florio
    ,
  Mike Florio
    ,