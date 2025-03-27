Eagles agree to one-year deal with OL Matt Pryor

Matt Pryor is returning to the team that drafted him.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, offensive lineman Matt Pryor has agreed to sign with the Eagles on a one-year deal.

Pryor, 30, was an Eagles sixth-round pick in 2018. He stuck with the club through 2020 before he was traded to the Colts in 2021. He moved on to the 49ers in 2023 and appeared in all 17 games with 15 starts for the Bears on a one-year deal in 2024.

In all, Pryor has played 92 games with 39 starts, including 27 contests with 10 starts in his first stint with Philadelphia.