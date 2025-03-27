 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles agree to one-year deal with OL Matt Pryor

  
Published March 27, 2025 01:40 PM

Matt Pryor is returning to the team that drafted him.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, offensive lineman Matt Pryor has agreed to sign with the Eagles on a one-year deal.

Pryor, 30, was an Eagles sixth-round pick in 2018. He stuck with the club through 2020 before he was traded to the Colts in 2021. He moved on to the 49ers in 2023 and appeared in all 17 games with 15 starts for the Bears on a one-year deal in 2024.

In all, Pryor has played 92 games with 39 starts, including 27 contests with 10 starts in his first stint with Philadelphia.