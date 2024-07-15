Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2024 fantasy football season
Here are my Top 150 overall players for the 2024 fantasy football season.
Some quick notes: These are re-draft rankings for managed PPR leagues. If you’re playing best ball, you can still use these for reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, move up significantly in that format. Similarly, if you’re playing in a half-PPR scoring league there are some players whose value will change, but the difference likely isn’t as big as you might think.
And remember, rankings are just a guide. How your individual league values players has a huge impact on how you should be drafting. In the early rounds you can generally take the best player available but as the draft moves along, you’re going to need to address individual team needs. Therefore, make sure you’re using this Top 150 in conjunction with my updated positional rankings to ensure you’re making the best selection for your team in every round.
Lastly, these rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and more news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand to my include my Top 200 overall players.
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150
|Rank
|Prev
|Player
|Pos
|Pos Rk
|Team
|Bye
|1
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|RB1
|49ers
|9
|2
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|WR1
|Cowboys
|7
|3
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|WR2
|Dolphins
|10
|4
|4
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|WR3
|Bengals
|7
|5
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|WR4
|Vikings
|13
|6
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|WR5
|Lions
|9
|7
|7
|Breece Hall
|RB
|RB2
|Jets
|7
|8
|8
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|RB3
|Falcons
|11
|9
|9
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|WR6
|Rams
|10
|10
|10
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|WR7
|Eagles
|10
|11
|11
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|WR8
|Jets
|7
|12
|12
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|RB4
|Lions
|9
|13
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|RB5
|Eagles
|10
|14
|14
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|RB6
|Colts
|11
|15
|15
|Drake London
|WR
|WR9
|Falcons
|11
|16
|16
|Marvin Harrison
|WR
|WR10
|Cardinals
|14
|17
|17
|Chris Olave
|WR
|WR11
|Saints
|11
|18
|18
|Davante Adams
|WR
|WR12
|Raiders
|13
|19
|19
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|WR13
|49ers
|9
|20
|20
|Nico Collins
|WR
|WR14
|Texans
|7
|21
|21
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|RB7
|Rams
|10
|22
|22
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|WR15
|Dolphins
|10
|23
|23
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|RB
|Jaguars
|9
|24
|24
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|RB9
|Ravens
|13
|25 (↑)
|28
|De’Von Achane
|RB
|RB10
|Dolphins
|10
|26 (↓)
|25
|Mike Evans
|WR
|WR16
|Buccaneers
|5
|27 (↓)
|26
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|WR17
|49ers
|9
|28 (↑)
|29
|DJ Moore
|WR
|WR18
|Bears
|13
|29 (↑)
|30
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|WR19
|Texans
|7
|30 (↑)
|35
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|WR20
|Seahawks
|5
|31 (↑)
|37
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|RB11
|Chiefs
|10
|32 (↑)
|34
|Josh Allen
|QB
|QB1
|Bills
|13
|33 (↓)
|31
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|WR21
|Giants
|13
|34 (↓)
|32
|Michael Pittman
|WR
|WR22
|Colts
|11
|35 (↓)
|33
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|WR23
|Eagles
|10
|36 (↓)
|35
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|QB2
|Eagles
|10
|37 (↑)
|38
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|TE1
|Lions
|9
|38 (↑)
|39
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|WR24
|Rams
|10
|39 (↑)
|42
|Tank Dell
|WR
|WR25
|Texans
|7
|40 (↑)
|43
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|QB3
|Ravens
|13
|41 (↓)
|27
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|RB12
|Packers
|6
|42 (↓)
|39
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|RB13
|Texans
|7
|43 (↓)
|41
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|TE2
|Chiefs
|10
|44 (↑)
|47
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|WR26
|Ravens
|13
|45 (↑)
|49
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|QB4
|Chiefs
|10
|46 (↓)
|44
|Rachaad White
|RB
|RB14
|Buccaneers
|5
|47 (↓)
|45
|James Cook
|RB
|RB15
|Bills
|13
|48 (↑)
|50
|Trey McBride
|TE
|TE3
|Cardinals
|14
|49 (↓)
|48
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|TE4
|Ravens
|13
|50 (↓)
|46
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|WR27
|Bears
|13
|51
|NA
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|WR28
|Browns
|5
|52
|NA
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|WR29
|Jaguars
|9
|53
|NA
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|WR30
|Bengals
|7
|54
|NA
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|QB5
|Colts
|11
|55
|NA
|George Pickens
|WR
|WR31
|Steelers
|6
|56
|NA
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WR32
|Commanders
|14
|57
|NA
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|TE5
|Bills
|13
|58
|NA
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|RB16
|Seahawks
|5
|59
|NA
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|WR33
|Buccaneers
|5
|60
|NA
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|QB6
|Texans
|7
|61
|NA
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|RB17
|Saints
|11
|62
|NA
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|WR34
|Titans
|7
|63
|NA
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|WR35
|Panthers
|7
|64
|NA
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|WR36
|Titans
|7
|65
|NA
|Evan Engram
|TE
|TE6
|Jaguars
|9
|66
|NA
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|WR37
|Packers
|6
|67
|NA
|George Kittle
|TE
|TE7
|49ers
|9
|68
|NA
|Hollywood Brown
|WR
|WR38
|Chiefs
|10
|69
|NA
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|WR39
|Chiefs
|10
|70
|NA
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|RB18
|Vikings
|13
|71
|NA
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|QB7
|Cardinals
|14
|72
|NA
|James Conner
|RB
|RB19
|Cardinals
|14
|73
|NA
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|RB20
|Patriots
|11
|74
|NA
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|TE8
|Cowboys
|7
|75
|NA
|David Montgomery
|RB
|RB21
|Lions
|9
|76
|NA
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|TE9
|Falcons
|11
|77
|NA
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|WR40
|Vikings
|13
|78
|NA
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|WR41
|Chargers
|5
|79
|NA
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|WR42
|Chiefs
|10
|80
|NA
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|WR43
|Bears
|13
|81
|NA
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|RB22
|Bears
|13
|82
|NA
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|RB23
|Steelers
|6
|83
|NA
|Zamir White
|RB
|RB24
|Raiders
|13
|84
|NA
|Najee Harris
|RB
|RB25
|Steelers
|6
|85
|NA
|Christian Watson
|WR
|WR44
|Packers
|6
|86
|NA
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|QB8
|Bengals
|7
|87
|NA
|Brian Thomas
|WR
|WR45
|Jaguars
|9
|88
|NA
|Zack Moss
|RB
|RB26
|Bengals
|7
|89
|NA
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|RB27
|Commanders
|14
|90
|NA
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|RB28
|Panthers
|7
|91
|NA
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|RB29
|Dolphins
|10
|92
|NA
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|QB9
|Cowboys
|7
|93
|NA
|Jordan Love
|QB
|QB10
|Packers
|6
|94
|NA
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|WR46
|Broncos
|9
|95
|NA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|WR47
|Seahawks
|5
|96
|NA
|David Njoku
|TE
|TE10
|Browns
|5
|97
|NA
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|RB30
|Titans
|7
|98
|NA
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WR48
|Bills
|13
|99
|NA
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|WR49
|Bills
|13
|100
|NA
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|QB11
|49ers
|9
|101
|NA
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|QB12
|Commanders
|14
|102
|NA
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|WR50
|Lions
|9
|103
|NA
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|WR51
|Seahawks
|5
|104
|NA
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|RB31
|Titans
|7
|105
|NA
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|RB32
|Chargers
|5
|106
|NA
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|RB33
|Giants
|13
|107
|NA
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|RB34
|Commanders
|14
|108
|NA
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|RB35
|Broncos
|9
|109
|NA
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|QB13
|Bears
|13
|110
|NA
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|TE11
|Eagles
|10
|111
|NA
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|TE12
|Raiders
|13
|112
|NA
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|QB14
|Jaguars
|9
|113
|NA
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|RB36
|Cowboys
|7
|114
|NA
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|WR52
|Browns
|5
|115
|NA
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|WR53
|Raiders
|13
|116
|NA
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|WR54
|Chargers
|5
|117
|NA
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|WR55
|Saints
|11
|118
|NA
|Chase Brown
|RB
|RB37
|Bengals
|7
|119
|NA
|Trey Benson
|RB
|RB38
|Cardinals
|14
|120
|NA
|Mike Williams
|WR
|WR56
|Jets
|7
|121
|NA
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|WR57
|Packers
|6
|122
|NA
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|RB39
|Cowboys
|7
|123
|NA
|Blake Corum
|RB
|RB40
|Rams
|10
|124
|NA
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|QB15
|Falcons
|11
|125
|NA
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|QB16
|Dolphins
|10
|126
|NA
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|RB41
|Seahawks
|5
|127
|NA
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|RB42
|Browns
|5
|128
|NA
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|RB43
|Browns
|5
|129
|NA
|Josh Downs
|WR
|WR58
|Colts
|11
|130
|NA
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|WR59
|Bills
|13
|131
|NA
|Jared Goff
|QB
|QB17
|Lions
|9
|132
|NA
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|WR60
|Packers
|6
|133
|NA
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|WR61
|Jaguars
|9
|134
|NA
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|RB44
|Vikings
|13
|135
|NA
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|WR62
|Cowboys
|7
|136
|NA
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|TE13
|Texans
|7
|137
|NA
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|RB45
|Packers
|6
|138
|NA
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|QB18
|Rams
|10
|139
|NA
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|TE14
|Steelers
|6
|140
|NA
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|QB19
|Chargers
|5
|141
|NA
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|WR
|WR63
|Patriots
|11
|142
|NA
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|WR64
|Falcons
|11
|143
|NA
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|WR65
|Colts
|11
|144
|NA
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|RB46
|Saints
|11
|145
|NA
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|WR66
|Panthers
|7
|146
|NA
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|RB47
|Patriots
|11
|147
|NA
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|RB48
|Broncos
|9
|148
|NA
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|RB49
|Falcons
|11
|149
|NA
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|QB20
|Browns
|5
|150
|NA
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|WR67
|Patriots
|11