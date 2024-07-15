 Skip navigation
Top News

flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
PGA Tour fall schedule unveiled: New Utah event; Fortinet out as sponsor
Fantasy-Life-x-Rotoworld-Draft-Guide-1920x1080-vPromo3.png
Get FantasyLife+ featuring the Rotoworld Draft Guide!
joshallen.jpg
Matthew Berry’s updated positional rankings for 2024 fantasy football season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_harmanpresser_240715.jpg
Harman: ‘I’m a tough guy to beat’ if I prepare
nbc_golf_lf_bhatiintvanddeskreax_240715.jpg
Bhatia: Everything about Royal Troon is ‘unique’
nbc_dps_copaamericafinalmadness_240715.jpg
Copa America final was a ‘dangerous situation’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2024 fantasy football season

  
Published July 15, 2024 12:11 PM
Here are my Top 150 overall players for the 2024 fantasy football season.

Some quick notes: These are re-draft rankings for managed PPR leagues. If you’re playing best ball, you can still use these for reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, move up significantly in that format. Similarly, if you’re playing in a half-PPR scoring league there are some players whose value will change, but the difference likely isn’t as big as you might think.

And remember, rankings are just a guide. How your individual league values players has a huge impact on how you should be drafting. In the early rounds you can generally take the best player available but as the draft moves along, you’re going to need to address individual team needs. Therefore, make sure you’re using this Top 150 in conjunction with my updated positional rankings to ensure you’re making the best selection for your team in every round.

Lastly, these rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and more news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand to my include my Top 200 overall players.

The Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide is now available exclusively through a new partnership with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life. Buy a FantasyLife+ subscription and get the Rotoworld Draft Guides, along with award-winning Fantasy, Betting & DFS tools. Use ROTOWORLD10 at checkout to save 10%!

Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150

RankPrevPlayerPosPos RkTeamBye
11Christian McCaffreyRBRB149ers9
22CeeDee LambWRWR1Cowboys7
33Tyreek HillWRWR2Dolphins10
44Ja’Marr ChaseWRWR3Bengals7
55Justin JeffersonWRWR4Vikings13
66Amon-Ra St. BrownWRWR5Lions9
77Breece HallRBRB2Jets7
88Bijan RobinsonRBRB3Falcons11
99Puka NacuaWRWR6Rams10
1010A.J. BrownWRWR7Eagles10
1111Garrett WilsonWRWR8Jets7
1212Jahmyr GibbsRBRB4Lions9
1313Saquon BarkleyRBRB5Eagles10
1414Jonathan TaylorRBRB6Colts11
1515Drake LondonWRWR9Falcons11
1616Marvin HarrisonWRWR10Cardinals14
1717Chris OlaveWRWR11Saints11
1818Davante AdamsWRWR12Raiders13
1919Brandon AiyukWRWR1349ers9
2020Nico CollinsWRWR14Texans7
2121Kyren WilliamsRBRB7Rams10
2222Jaylen WaddleWRWR15Dolphins10
2323Travis EtienneRBRBJaguars9
2424Derrick HenryRBRB9Ravens13
25 (↑)28De’Von AchaneRBRB10Dolphins10
26 (↓)25Mike EvansWRWR16Buccaneers5
27 (↓)26Deebo SamuelWRWR1749ers9
28 (↑)29DJ MooreWRWR18Bears13
29 (↑)30Stefon DiggsWRWR19Texans7
30 (↑)35DK MetcalfWRWR20Seahawks5
31 (↑)37Isiah PachecoRBRB11Chiefs10
32 (↑)34Josh AllenQBQB1Bills13
33 (↓)31Malik NabersWRWR21Giants13
34 (↓)32Michael PittmanWRWR22Colts11
35 (↓)33DeVonta SmithWRWR23Eagles10
36 (↓)35Jalen HurtsQBQB2Eagles10
37 (↑)38Sam LaPortaTETE1Lions9
38 (↑)39Cooper KuppWRWR24Rams10
39 (↑)42Tank DellWRWR25Texans7
40 (↑)43Lamar JacksonQBQB3Ravens13
41 (↓)27Josh JacobsRBRB12Packers6
42 (↓)39Joe MixonRBRB13Texans7
43 (↓)41Travis KelceTETE2Chiefs10
44 (↑)47Zay FlowersWRWR26Ravens13
45 (↑)49Patrick MahomesQBQB4Chiefs10
46 (↓)44Rachaad WhiteRBRB14Buccaneers5
47 (↓)45James CookRBRB15Bills13
48 (↑)50Trey McBrideTETE3Cardinals14
49 (↓)48Mark AndrewsTETE4Ravens13
50 (↓)46Keenan AllenWRWR27Bears13
51NAAmari CooperWRWR28Browns5
52NAChristian KirkWRWR29Jaguars9
53NATee HigginsWRWR30Bengals7
54NAAnthony RichardsonQBQB5Colts11
55NAGeorge PickensWRWR31Steelers6
56NATerry McLaurinWRWR32Commanders14
57NADalton KincaidTETE5Bills13
58NAKenneth WalkerRBRB16Seahawks5
59NAChris GodwinWRWR33Buccaneers5
60NAC.J. StroudQBQB6Texans7
61NAAlvin KamaraRBRB17Saints11
62NADeAndre HopkinsWRWR34Titans7
63NADiontae JohnsonWRWR35Panthers7
64NACalvin RidleyWRWR36Titans7
65NAEvan EngramTETE6Jaguars9
66NAJayden ReedWRWR37Packers6
67NAGeorge KittleTETE749ers9
68NAHollywood BrownWRWR38Chiefs10
69NAXavier WorthyWRWR39Chiefs10
70NAAaron JonesRBRB18Vikings13
71NAKyler MurrayQBQB7Cardinals14
72NAJames ConnerRBRB19Cardinals14
73NARhamondre StevensonRBRB20Patriots11
74NAJake FergusonTETE8Cowboys7
75NADavid MontgomeryRBRB21Lions9
76NAKyle PittsTETE9Falcons11
77NAJordan AddisonWRWR40Vikings13
78NALadd McConkeyWRWR41Chargers5
79NARashee RiceWRWR42Chiefs10
80NARome OdunzeWRWR43Bears13
81NAD’Andre SwiftRBRB22Bears13
82NAJaylen WarrenRBRB23Steelers6
83NAZamir WhiteRBRB24Raiders13
84NANajee HarrisRBRB25Steelers6
85NAChristian WatsonWRWR44Packers6
86NAJoe BurrowQBQB8Bengals7
87NABrian ThomasWRWR45Jaguars9
88NAZack MossRBRB26Bengals7
89NABrian RobinsonRBRB27Commanders14
90NAJonathon BrooksRBRB28Panthers7
91NARaheem MostertRBRB29Dolphins10
92NADak PrescottQBQB9Cowboys7
93NAJordan LoveQBQB10Packers6
94NACourtland SuttonWRWR46Broncos9
95NAJaxon Smith-NjigbaWRWR47Seahawks5
96NADavid NjokuTETE10Browns5
97NATony PollardRBRB30Titans7
98NACurtis SamuelWRWR48Bills13
99NAKeon ColemanWRWR49Bills13
100NABrock PurdyQBQB1149ers9
101NAJayden DanielsQBQB12Commanders14
102NAJameson WilliamsWRWR50Lions9
103NATyler LockettWRWR51Seahawks5
104NATyjae SpearsRBRB31Titans7
105NAGus EdwardsRBRB32Chargers5
106NADevin SingletaryRBRB33Giants13
107NAAustin EkelerRBRB34Commanders14
108NAJavonte WilliamsRBRB35Broncos9
109NACaleb WilliamsQBQB13Bears13
110NADallas GoedertTETE11Eagles10
111NABrock BowersTETE12Raiders13
112NATrevor LawrenceQBQB14Jaguars9
113NAEzekiel ElliottRBRB36Cowboys7
114NAJerry JeudyWRWR52Browns5
115NAJakobi MeyersWRWR53Raiders13
116NAJoshua PalmerWRWR54Chargers5
117NARashid ShaheedWRWR55Saints11
118NAChase BrownRBRB37Bengals7
119NATrey BensonRBRB38Cardinals14
120NAMike WilliamsWRWR56Jets7
121NARomeo DoubsWRWR57Packers6
122NARico DowdleRBRB39Cowboys7
123NABlake CorumRBRB40Rams10
124NAKirk CousinsQBQB15Falcons11
125NATua TagovailoaQBQB16Dolphins10
126NAZach CharbonnetRBRB41Seahawks5
127NANick ChubbRBRB42Browns5
128NAJerome FordRBRB43Browns5
129NAJosh DownsWRWR58Colts11
130NAKhalil ShakirWRWR59Bills13
131NAJared GoffQBQB17Lions9
132NADontayvion WicksWRWR60Packers6
133NAGabe DavisWRWR61Jaguars9
134NATy ChandlerRBRB44Vikings13
135NABrandin CooksWRWR62Cowboys7
136NADalton SchultzTETE13Texans7
137NAMarShawn LloydRBRB45Packers6
138NAMatthew StaffordQBQB18Rams10
139NAPat FreiermuthTETE14Steelers6
140NAJustin HerbertQBQB19Chargers5
141NAJa’Lynn PolkWRWR63Patriots11
142NADarnell MooneyWRWR64Falcons11
143NAAdonai MitchellWRWR65Colts11
144NAKendre MillerRBRB46Saints11
145NAXavier LegetteWRWR66Panthers7
146NAAntonio GibsonRBRB47Patriots11
147NAJaleel McLaughlinRBRB48Broncos9
148NATyler AllgeierRBRB49Falcons11
149NADeshaun WatsonQBQB20Browns5
150NADeMario DouglasWRWR67Patriots11
