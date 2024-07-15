Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150 for 2024 fantasy football season

Here are my Top 150 overall players for the 2024 fantasy football season.

Some quick notes: These are re-draft rankings for managed PPR leagues. If you’re playing best ball, you can still use these for reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, move up significantly in that format. Similarly, if you’re playing in a half-PPR scoring league there are some players whose value will change, but the difference likely isn’t as big as you might think.

And remember, rankings are just a guide. How your individual league values players has a huge impact on how you should be drafting. In the early rounds you can generally take the best player available but as the draft moves along, you’re going to need to address individual team needs. Therefore, make sure you’re using this Top 150 in conjunction with my updated positional rankings to ensure you’re making the best selection for your team in every round.

Lastly, these rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and more news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand to my include my Top 200 overall players.

Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 150