2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, schedule, location, preview

The 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game kicks off on Thursday, August 1 at 8:00 PM ET as the Chicago Bears take on the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

This will be Chicago’s sixth Hall of Fame game appearance, while the Texans will be making their second appearance in franchise history. Both teams will have legends enshrined as members of the Class of 2024 including Steve McMichael, Devin Hester, and Julius Peppers of the Bears and Andre Johnson from the Texans.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame game.

How to watch the 2024 Hall of Fame Game:

When: Thursday, August 1

Thursday, August 1 Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN and ABC

What channel is the Hall of Fame Game on this year?

The 2024 Hall of Fame Game will be available on ESPN and ABC.

Who are the NFL Hall of Fame 2024 inductees?

Patrick Willis

Dwight Freeney

Devin Hester

Andre Johnson

Julius Peppers

Randy Gradishar

Steve McMichael

When does 2024 NFL Preseason start?

The 2024 NFL preseason begins with the 2024 Hall of Fame Game. Click here for the full 2024 preseason schedule.

When does the 2024 NFL Season Start?

The 2024 NFL Season kicks off on Thursday, September 5 as the Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head with Kansas City Chiefs on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Sunday Night Football schedule kicks off with Rams visiting Lions

How do I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

Will there be any exclusive NFL games on Peacock

Peacock will be home to the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in São Paulo, Brazil, available exclusively to Peacock subscribers. The game will take place in primetime on Friday, September 6. The game will also be available through the NFL mobile app via NFL+, and through the local affiliates in the home and away team markets.

What devices does Peacock

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Head to ProFootballTalk and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel for all the latest news on the 2024 NFL season!