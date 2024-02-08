2024 Super Bowl Food: Ideas, Recipes, Traditions and Specials

This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. While thousands of fans will be traveling to Vegas to attend the big game, millions around the country will be gathering at parties to watch Patrick Mahomes go for his third Super Bowl title.

The key to a great Super Bowl party starts with the food. Here are some traditional Super Bowl snacks that you can add to the menu at your party this weekend.

What are the most popular Super Bowl foods?

Finger foods are a staple at Super Bowl parties, allowing everyone to fill up a plate with multiple snacks.



Chips and dips: You have plenty of options in this category. Queso, guacamole, salsa, buffalo chicken dip, hummus - pick your favorites.

Buffalo wings: Even though the Bills lost in the Divisional Round, buffalo wings are a must-have at any Super Bowl party. Bone-in or boneless, blue cheese or ranch - it’s up to you.

Pizza: An easy option is to order a few pizza pies for your party. Everyone can grab a slice and park up on the couch for the game.

Nachos: Load up a big plates of nachos with your favorite toppings

Kansas City Chiefs food traditions

Kansas City is known for its barbeque, which is perfect for a Super Bowl party. Order a few trays of meat from your local BBQ spot, or smoke up some brisket, pulled pork or ribs in the backyard. Barbecue is great to throw on slider rolls, making it easy for everyone at the party to get a little taste of everything.

San Francisco 49ers food traditions

For 49ers fans, the San Francisco Bay Area is known for its seafood. An easy option is a tray of shrimp cocktail, or step it up a bit with some oysters or San Francisco’s famed Dungeness crab.

Super Bowl recipe ideas

The team at NBC’s Today Show have put together a massive list of recipes for Super Bowl snacks, dips, entrees and more. Click here for the full rundown. A few highlights on the list:



If you’re a guest to someone else’s Super Bowl party wondering what to bring, don’t understimate the utility of a sweet treat. Your host and other guests will likely have the staples covered — chips and dips, wings, pigs in a blanket, etc. But a classic chocolate chip cookie, perhaps inspired by Donna Kelce, ice cream sandwiches, fresh fruit and whipped cream, or a seasonal pie (apples and limes are both in season this time of year) could be a great way to end game day that takes some pressure off your host.

