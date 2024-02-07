Super Bowl Locations: Where will the Super Bowl be hosted in 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond?

On Sunday, Allegiant Stadium will host Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Allegiant Stadium is home to the Raiders, marking the first time the city of Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl.

Beyond this season, the Super Bowl locations are booked for several years ahead — we’re aware of where the big game will be played through the 2026 season, which will end with Super Bowl LXI in February of 2027. While Allegiant makes its hosting debut this year, the Super Bowl will return to familiar locations in 2025 and beyond.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LVIII - February 11, 2024: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)



This will be the first-ever Super Bowl played in Las Vegas. The stadium opened in 2020 when the Raiders moved from Oakland to Vegas.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII

Where will the Super Bowl be played in future years?

Super Bowl LIX - February 9, 2025: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)



This will be the eighth Super Bowl played at the Superdome, the most of any stadium in the country. It last hosted Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013, when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LX - February 8, 2026: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)



Levi’s Stadium previously hosted Super Bowl 50 in February 2016, when Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos defeated Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

Super Bowl LXI - February 14, 2027: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)



Opened in 2020, SoFi Stadium is home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. SoFi Stadium hosted Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, when the Rams won on their homefield against the Cincinnati Bengals.

