2025 Super Bowl commercials: See which ads have already been released

The Super Bowl is all consuming not only because of the high-stakes matchup on the field, but because of the entertaining commercials that fill every break in the game.

As NFL fans ready to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9th at the Superdome in New Orleans, there is also much anticipation about the commercials that will air during the game. A 30-second commercial during Super Bow LIX costs about $7 million, though some brands have reported paying closer to $8 million, according to USA Today. Companies have paid as much as $4.5 million for pregame ads, according to Variety.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the Super Bowl commercials that have already been released!

Post Malone and Shane Gillis for Bud Light

Post Malone and Shane Gillis make a big show about not having a drink in this Bud Light teaser. Post Malone continues a tradition with Bud Light as he also appeared in one of their Super Bowl commercials last year.

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan for Hellmann’s

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan recreate the iconic scene from the “When Harry Met Sally” in this Hellmann’s ad, with a special appearance from Sydney Sweeney.

Matthew McConaughey for Uber Eats

Matthew McConaughey might just take on his best role yet as Mike Ditka in this Super Bowl ad.

Martha Stewart and Charli XCX for Uber Eats

Uber Eats keeps its momentum rolling in this additional commercial with Martha Stewart and “Brat” singer Charli XCX. The two embrace the viral TikTok trend, “We listen but we don’t judge.”

Timothy Simons for Coors Light

“Veep” star Timothy Simons gets a literal and figurative case of the Mondays in this Coors Light commercial.

Peyton and Eli Manning for FanDuel

The Manning brothers continue to flex their acting skills in this third iteration of FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny.”

Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara for Michelob Ultra

Actors Willem Dafoe and Catherina O’Hara become elite pickleball athletes in this ad as they compete for the most important prize: Michelob Ultra.

Hailee Steinfeld and Wanda Sykes for Novartis

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and comedian Wanda Sykes raise awareness for breast cancer in this Super Bowl ad.

David Beckham for Stella Artois

The soccer star goes on a hunt for his maybe twin in this Stella Artois commercial.

Doja Cat for Taco Bell

Dpja Cat tries her very best to fight her way into this Taco Bell commercial.

Barry Keoghan for Squarespace

Actor Barry Keoghan faces the stress of putting together a Super Bowl commercial when he makes a website for his donkey.

Hims and Hers

The wellness brands Hims and Hers gets serious about helping people lose weight in this commercial.

