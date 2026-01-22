Eagles request interview with Bears OC Declan Doyle

The Eagles’ search for a new offensive coordinator has taken them to Chicago.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Doyle just finished his first season on the Chicago staff. While teams can block lateral moves, Doyle would have the chance to call offensive plays in Philadelphia while head coach Ben Johnson handles those duties for the Bears and that often allows for movement despite the same title.

Doyle was the Broncos’ tight ends coach for two years before joining the Bears and he also coached under Sean Payton in New Orleans.