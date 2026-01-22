 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
49ers will look into substation injury theory

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
49ers will look into substation injury theory

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles request interview with Bears OC Declan Doyle

  
Published January 22, 2026 09:56 AM

The Eagles’ search for a new offensive coordinator has taken them to Chicago.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Doyle just finished his first season on the Chicago staff. While teams can block lateral moves, Doyle would have the chance to call offensive plays in Philadelphia while head coach Ben Johnson handles those duties for the Bears and that often allows for movement despite the same title.

Doyle was the Broncos’ tight ends coach for two years before joining the Bears and he also coached under Sean Payton in New Orleans.