Dolphins request interview with Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator

The Dolphins are taking a look at an AFC South assistant for their offensive coordinator role under new head coach Jeff Hafley.

Via Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com, Miami has put in a request to interview Houston quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the role.

Johnson, 37, has been the Texans’ quarterbacks coach since 2023. That season, he helped C.J. Stroud win AP offensive rookie of the year.

Johnson has also spent time with the 49ers, Colts, and Vikings.