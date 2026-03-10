 Skip navigation
Bears agree to sign Kalif Raymond

  
Published March 10, 2026 12:15 PM

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond is joining back up with Ben Johnson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Raymond has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bears. Raymond played for Johnson when the Bears head coach was the offensive coordinator in Detroit. Bears wide receivers coach Antwan Randle-El also held the same job in Detroit before joining Johnson in making the jump to Chicago last year.

Raymond bounced around the league before joining the Lions in 2021 and spending the last five seasons with the team. He had 171 catches for 2,185 yards and seven touchdowns during that run.

The Lions also used Raymond as a returner and he had three punt return touchdowns as a member of the team.