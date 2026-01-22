Terry Pegula addresses report that Sean McDermott raised concerns about talent

In the aftermath of the firing of Sean McDermott, Vic Carucci of WGRZ.com reported that McDermott privately expressed concern during the season about the quality of the roster, and that owner Terry Pegula and G.M. Brandon Beane did not appreciate that opinion.

During Wednesday’s lengthy (not in a good way) and revealing (not in a good way) press conference, Pegula was asked about the report.

“I don’t know where that came from, but we met all the time, you know, [I] talked to Sean every day,” Pegula said. “Yeah, we talk about being dissatisfied with this, being happy with that, and whatnot, but we communicated all the time, and I don’t know where that came from.”

It wasn’t a direct or clear denial. Pegula simply said he doesn’t know where the report came from.

If his position is that it didn’t happen, all Pegula had to say was (wait for it) it didn’t happen.

Beane wasn’t asked about the report, and he didn’t affirmatively address it.

The balance of the press conference makes it clear that the Bills are sensitive to the perception that the issue has been talent, not coaching. And that Pegula believes the team is good enough to win a Super Bowl.

McDermott didn’t. Whether McDermott is right will depend on the efforts of the next coach.

The situation also invites close scrutiny of what the Bills will do in the coming offseason. Will they take a big swing via trade or free agency, doing something out of character to boost the roster? Or will they stay the draft-and-develop course?