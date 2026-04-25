2026 NFL Draft: Top undrafted free agents

Here are Connor Rogers’ top undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft. Each player has their original ranking from Rogers’ big board.

125. Dae’Quan Wright – TE, Mississippi

135. DeShon Singleton – SAF, Nebraska

141. Zxavian Harris – DL, Mississippi

144. Rene Konga – DL, Louisville

154. Dontay Corleone – DL, Cincinnati

162. J’Mari Taylor – RB, Virginia

165. Diego Pounds – OT, Mississippi

166. Logan Fano – EDGE, Utah

176. Eric Rivers – WR, Georgia Tech

177. Mason Reiger – EDGE, Wisconsin

179. Chase Roberts – WR, BYU

184. Aamil Wagner – OT, Notre Dame

190. Joey Aguilar – QB, Tennessee

194. Taurean York – LB, Texas A&M

195. Jeff Caldwell – WR, Cincinnati

197. Deontae Lawson – LB, Alabama

200. Isaiah World – OT, Oregon

201. Thaddeus Dixon – CB, North Carolina

205. Cameron Ball – DL, Arkansas

207. Nadame Tucker – EDGE, Western Michigan

212. Michael Heldman – EDGE, Central Michigan

218. Sawyer Robertson – QB, Baylor

221. Louis Moore – SAF, Indiana

222. Bryson Eason – DL, Tennessee

228. J. Michael Sturdivant – WR, Florida

229. Collin Wright – CB, Stanford

230. Tyreak Sapp – EDGE, Florida

232. Fa’alili Fa’amoe – OT, Wake Forest

233. Latrell McCutchin Sr. – CB, Houston

235. Caden Barnett – OG, Wyoming

236. Ahmaad Moses – SAF, SMU

237. Dallen Bentley – TE, Utah

243. Luke Altmyer – QB, Illinois

244. Jordan Hudson – WR, SMU

245. Rahsul Faison – RB, South Carolina

247. Khalil Dinkins – TE, Penn State

248. Le’Veon Moss – RB, Texas A&M

249. Harrison Wallace III – WR, Mississippi

250. David Gusta – DL, Kentucky

252. Michael Trigg – TE, Baylor

253. Roman Hemby – RB, Indiana

254. Aidan Hubbard – EDGE, Northwestern

257. Eric McAlister – WR, TCU

258. Anthony Lucas – EDGE, USC

259. Gary Smith III – DL, UCLA

262. Alan Herron – OT, Maryland

264. Scooby Williams – LB, Texas A&M

265. Mikail Kamara – EDGE, Indiana

268. Diego Pavia – QB, Vanderbilt

271. Noah Whittington – RB, Oregon

272. Jalon Daniels – QB, Kansas

273. Skyler Thomas – SAF, Oregon State

275. Brett Thorson – P, Georgia

276. Haynes King – QB, Georgia Tech

277. Cian Slone – EDGE, NC State

279. Jaeden Roberts – OG, Alabama

281. Bishop Fitzgerald – SAF, USC

282. Vincent Anthony Jr. – EDGE, Duke

288. Xavian Sorey Jr. – LB, Arkansas

289. Vinny Anthony II – WR, Wisconsin

290. Nolan Rucci – OT, Penn State

291. Aaron Graves – DL, Iowa

293. D.J. Rogers – TE, TCU

295. Avery Smith – CB, Toledo

296. Cole Brevard – DL, Texas

297. Lander Barton – LB, Utah

298. Jack Pyburn – EDGE, LSU

299. Lance Mason – TE, Wisconsin

300. CJ Donaldson – RB, Ohio State

301. John Michael Gyllenborg – TE, Wyoming

302. Wesley Bissainthe – LB, Miami

303. Chip Trayanum – RB, Toledo

305. Tyren Montgomery – WR, John Carroll

306. Xavier Nwankpa – SAF, Iowa

307. Dominic Zvada – K, Michigan

308. Robert Henry Jr. – RB, UTSA

309. Miles Kitselman – TE, Tennessee

310. Damonic Williams – DL, Oklahoma

314. Garrett DiGiorgio – OG, UCLA

316. Joe Fagnano – QB, UConn

318. Lake McRee – TE, USC

319. Will Ferrin – K, BYU

321. Jadyn Ott – RB, Oklahoma

322. Dillon Bell – WR, Georgia

323. Mark Gronowski – QB, Iowa

324. Desmond Reid – RB, Pittsburgh

325. Aaron Anderson – WR, LSU

326. Eric Gentry – LB, USC

327. Patrick Payton – EDGE, LSU

328. Josh Braun – OG, Kentucky

330. Miller Moss – QB, Louisville

331. Nyjalik Kelly – EDGE, UCF

333. Riley Mahlman – OT, Wisconsin

334. Marvin Jones Jr. – EDGE, Oklahoma

335. Cody Hardy – TE, NC State