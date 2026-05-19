2026 NFL QB Rankings: Quarterback analysis, breakdowns from Chris Simms heading into OTAs

Chris Simms’ 2026 Quarterback Countdown is underway! Here’s a look at how the former NFL quarterback ranks the top 43 signal callers in the league:

43. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

Though he may appear to be a third-string quarterback with the Cardinals, Beck has several attributes that could make him the most game-ready quarterback from the 2026 draft class.

Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Carson Beck Though he may appear to be a third-string quarterback with the Cardinals, Carson Beck has several attributes that could make him the most "game-ready" quarterback from the 2026 draft class, says Chris Simms.

42. Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams

The former Alabama quarterback has top-12 quarterback potential with Sean McVay in his corner.

Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Ty Simpson Chris Simms breaks down why Ty Simpson is No. 42 on his 2026 quarterback countdown, examining the former Alabama quarterback's potential with the Los Angeles Rams.

41. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Sanders, one of the most polarizing players in the game, remains raw but has the ability to succeed. The presence of his family isn’t doing him any favors.

Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Shedeur Sanders Chris Simms dives into the game of Shedeur Sanders, breaking down his ranking of the polarizing Cleveland Browns quarterback.

40. Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos

Stidham is a perfect backup and has physical traits to be a starter.

Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Jarrett Stidham Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss Jarret Stidham at No. 40 in Simms' 2026 QB countdown with Stidham as a perfect backup and has physical traits to be a starter.

39. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Can Watson get back to playing solid football after years of injuries and time off the field?

Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Deshaun Watson Chris Simms and Connor Rogers take a look at Deshaun Watson landing at No. 39 on Simms' list and if Watson can get back to playing solid football after years of injuries and time off the field.

38. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Mills is a quality backup who is an accurate passer if he doesn’t try to force the ball into tight windows.

Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Davis Mills Chris Simms explains why Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is ranked No. 38 in his 2026 quarterback countdown.

37. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

The former Michigan Wolverine has all of the tools to be a top quarterback but has yet to piece everything together.

Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: J.J. McCarthy Chris Simms breaks down why J.J. McCarthy is No. 37 on his 2026 quarterback countdown, diving into how the former Michigan Wolverine has all of the tools to be a top quarterback but has yet to piece everything together.

36. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa has a chance to prove himself with the Atlanta Falcons.

Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Tua Tagovailoa Chris Simms discusses Tua Tagovailoa's ranking on his quarterback countdown and analyzes the opportunity he has to prove himself with the Atlanta Falcons.

35. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Mariota’s athleticism and arm power land him at No. 35.

Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Marcus Mariota Chris Simms dives into Marcus Mariota coming in at No. 35 on his 2026 quarterback countdown.

34. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Cousins’ arm strength and athleticism are declining but the veteran can still execute in the right system.

33. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft lands just above his Raiders teammate based on Simms’ projection.