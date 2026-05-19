2026 NFL QB Rankings: Quarterback analysis, breakdowns from Chris Simms heading into OTAs

Chris Simms’ 2026 Quarterback Countdown is underway! Here’s a look at how the former NFL quarterback ranks the top 43 signal callers in the league:
43. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals
Though he may appear to be a third-string quarterback with the Cardinals, Beck has several attributes that could make him the most game-ready quarterback from the 2026 draft class.
Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Carson Beck
Though he may appear to be a third-string quarterback with the Cardinals, Carson Beck has several attributes that could make him the most "game-ready" quarterback from the 2026 draft class, says Chris Simms.
42. Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams
The former Alabama quarterback has top-12 quarterback potential with Sean McVay in his corner.
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Ty Simpson
Chris Simms breaks down why Ty Simpson is No. 42 on his 2026 quarterback countdown, examining the former Alabama quarterback's potential with the Los Angeles Rams.
41. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Sanders, one of the most polarizing players in the game, remains raw but has the ability to succeed. The presence of his family isn’t doing him any favors.
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Shedeur Sanders
Chris Simms dives into the game of Shedeur Sanders, breaking down his ranking of the polarizing Cleveland Browns quarterback.
40. Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos
Stidham is a perfect backup and has physical traits to be a starter.
Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Jarrett Stidham
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss Jarret Stidham at No. 40 in Simms' 2026 QB countdown with Stidham as a perfect backup and has physical traits to be a starter.
39. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Can Watson get back to playing solid football after years of injuries and time off the field?
Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Deshaun Watson
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers take a look at Deshaun Watson landing at No. 39 on Simms' list and if Watson can get back to playing solid football after years of injuries and time off the field.
38. Davis Mills, Houston Texans
Mills is a quality backup who is an accurate passer if he doesn’t try to force the ball into tight windows.
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Davis Mills
Chris Simms explains why Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is ranked No. 38 in his 2026 quarterback countdown.
37. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
The former Michigan Wolverine has all of the tools to be a top quarterback but has yet to piece everything together.
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: J.J. McCarthy
Chris Simms breaks down why J.J. McCarthy is No. 37 on his 2026 quarterback countdown, diving into how the former Michigan Wolverine has all of the tools to be a top quarterback but has yet to piece everything together.
36. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa has a chance to prove himself with the Atlanta Falcons.
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Tua Tagovailoa
Chris Simms discusses Tua Tagovailoa's ranking on his quarterback countdown and analyzes the opportunity he has to prove himself with the Atlanta Falcons.
35. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
Mariota’s athleticism and arm power land him at No. 35.
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Marcus Mariota
Chris Simms dives into Marcus Mariota coming in at No. 35 on his 2026 quarterback countdown.
34. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
Cousins’ arm strength and athleticism are declining but the veteran can still execute in the right system.
33. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft lands just above his Raiders teammate based on Simms’ projection.
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cousins and Mendoza
Chris Simms explains why he has Kirk Cousins at No. 34 and Fernando Mendoza at No. 33 in his 2026 QB Countdown, discussing the dynamic between both players with the Las Vegas Raiders.