How to watch Rams vs Lions: TV, live stream info for today’s NFC Wild Card matchup

The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend with Wild Card Weekend featuring three-action packed NFL games available on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The Browns and Texans kicked off the excitement Saturday as rookie CJ Stroud led his team to a dominant 45-14 win in his playoff debut. Later that night in sub-zero temperatures in Kansas City, the Chiefs defeated the Dolphins, 26-7, to advance.

Today, Sunday, January 14 it’s the LA Rams vs Detroit Lions. Sunday’s game marks the first time in NFL postseason history that both starting quarterbacks are facing their former teams. Kick off is at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America.

See below for everything you need to know about the Rams vs Lions Wild Card game.

LA Rams:

QB Matthew Stafford returns to face his former team in Detroit for the first time since being traded from the Lions to the Rams during the 2021 offseason. Stafford was selected 1st overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by Detroit where he spent 12 seasons, leaving as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (45,109) and touchdown passes (282).

Stafford led the Rams to the Lombardi trophy in his first season with the team. Last season, when the Rams finished 5-12 missing out on the playoffs entirely, he played in just 9 games due to a neck injury and concussions.

While Detroit is still a sentimental place for Stafford and his family, the veteran QB is just grateful to be in the playoffs.

“I’m excited to go play anybody, anywhere in the playoffs,” Stafford said. “We were a team that at the beginning of the season, nobody gave us a chance to be in the position that we are in. I’m proud of the work that both the players, the coaches, and everybody that’s involved in getting this thing right. I’m proud of the work that we’ve put into it. It’s got us to this point. We have to continue to work to try and get better. We have an opportunity to go play a game on Sunday and if we win, we continue to go. And if we don’t, we go home and we understand that. Just going to embrace the opportunity. That’s what we’ve been doing all year. Have fun in the experience and go try to play as good a ball as we can.”

Detroit Lions:

After tying their franchise record for wins in a single season and clinching their first division title in three decades, the Detroit Lions look to earn their first playoff win since the 1991 season—the NFL’s longest active postseason win drought.

QB Jared Goff has had one of the best seasons of his career passing for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns—his highest numbers since being acquired by the Lions in 2021. Additionally, Goff is one of just two quarterbacks to start every regular season game over the past 2 years. The other is Bills QB Josh Allen.

Goff spent five seasons with the LA Rams, who selected him 1st overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, and felt completely blindsided by the blockbuster trade. Although he still plays with a chip on his shoulder, Goff says his biggest driver is the city of Detroit.

“I so badly want to win a playoff game for this city that hasn’t had one in so long,” Goff said. “We’ve got a home playoff game for the first time in so long and that’s so much more important than anything personally for me. I want to be a part of this win and do my job the best of my ability.”

How to watch Rams vs Lions:

When: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

