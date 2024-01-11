How to watch Dolphins vs Chiefs: Peacock streaming information for AFC Wild Card matchup

It’s going to be a historic day in more ways than one when the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, host the No. 6 Miami Dolphins on Saturday of Wild Card Weekend (streaming at 8pm ET on Peacock). With forecasts calling for possible snow and below-zero temperatures, the Florida-based squad of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle will have their work cut out for them against Patrick Mahomes and co at Arrowhead.

The game will stream exclusively on Peacock, making it the first exclusively streaming NFL playoff game. It’s part of a busy Saturday of Wild Card action, which kicks off at 3pm ET with pregame coverage ahead of the No. 5 Cleveland Browns taking on the No. 4 Houston Texans.

This will be the second meeting of the 2023 season for the Dolphins and Chiefs (the first, in Week 9, was the NFL’s first game in Frankfurt, Germany, won by Kansas City) and the fourth all-time playoff meeting. It features two teams who are far from perfect: Kansas City has seen their superstar QB Mahomes falter a bit in 2023, while also struggling with drops and inconsistency from their star players, and Miami finished the season with two losses and three in their last five, including a Week 18 loss to the Bills that bumped them down to the No. 6 seed.

But it’s also two teams full of some of the league’s biggest stars, with Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs looking to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the Patriots in 2003-04, and Tagovailoa and Hill trying to get Miami it’s first playoff win since the 2000 season.

See below for a full rundown on Saturday’s Dolphins-Chiefs game, including start time, information on how to access Peacock and stream the game, and key storylines for one of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL Playoffs.

How to stream Dolphins vs Chiefs Wild Card game

Date: Saturday, January 13th

Time: 8:00pm ET (pre-game coverage begins at 7:30 pm ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch and Stream: Peacock

Patrick Mahomes Playoff record, Super Bowl wins

While this hasn’t been Patrick Mahomes’ strongest regular season, he brings a deep well of playoff knowledge and experience to this game. In 14 playoff games in his career, the 28-year-old Mahomes is 11-3, including two Super Bowl wins (Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season, Super Bowl LVII in the 2022 season).

In the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run last season, Mahomes threw for 703 yards, 7 TD and 0 INT, completing 72% of his passes en route to the Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs have made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons with Mahomes under center, and he is the first quarterback since at least 1950 to win more than one playoff game in four consecutive seasons (2019-22).

Tyreek Hill’s stats and career with the Chiefs

A key storyline for Saturday’s game will be wide receiver Tyreek Hill returning to Arrowhead after spending his first six seasons with Kansas City. Hill won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2019 season, was a three-time first-team All-Pro, and put his name all over the KC record books. Some of his statistical highlights with Kansas City:



Set Chiefs’ single-season record for receptions (111 in 2021)

Set Chiefs’ single-season record for receiving yards (1,479 in 2018)

Tied the Chiefs’ single-season receiving TD record (15 in 2020)

Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in spring 2022 for a veritable treasure trove, including first, second and fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and fourth and sixth-round picks in 2023. But he’s lived up to that investment so far for the Dolphins, finishing the 2023 regular season top of the league in receiving yards (1,799) and tied for the league lead with 13 touchdown catches.

Tua Tagovailoa on playing in cold: Test it out, see what we have to adjust

Dolphins vs Chiefs regular season and playoff history

This will be the second meeting for Miami and Kansas City in the 2023 season, although the first on American soil. The two teams played in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 9, with the “home” Chiefs taking a 21-point lead into halftime. Miami surged in the second half but Kansas City ultimately took home the win 21-14.

On the playoffs history front, this will be the fourth all-time postseason meeting between the two teams. Miami has won all three of the previous games, including a win in the 1971 Divisional Round and in Wild Card games in the 1990 and 1994 seasons. That 1971 Divisional Round game, which Miami won 27-24, would turn out to be the longest game in NFL history, with 82 minutes, 40 seconds of play time in total.

Saturday Wild Card Weekend Schedule

AFC No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs No. 4 Houston Texans - 4:30pm ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

Pregame coverage begins at 3pm ET

AFC No. 6 Miami Dolphins vs No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs - 8pm ET streaming exclusively on Peacock

Pregame coverage begins at 7:30pm ET

