Chiefs beat Dolphins in Germany

The NFL had perhaps its best overseas game yet today in Frankfurt, Germany, as the Chiefs beat the Dolphins in a clash of first-place teams.

Kansas City jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime, Miami stormed back to make it 21-14, but the Dolphins’ last-gasp drive ended when Tua Tagovailoa bobbled a shotgun snap on fourth down and couldn’t get a play off.

Patrick Mahomes kneeled out from there to preserve the win.

Mahomes had a solid if unspectacular game, completing 20 of 30 passes for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tagovailoa was 21-of-34 for 193 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Chiefs improve to 7-2 and the Dolphins drop to 6-3 as both teams head into their byes. The AFC race remains wide open, but the Chiefs got a very important win today.