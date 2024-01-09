Mike McDaniel not concerned with Tyreek Hill’s drops

For as good as he’s been this season, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has had some costly drops, especially lately.

He dropped a touchdown pass early in the loss to the Ravens in Week 17, with the Dolphins settling for a field goal. With Miami trying to tie the game Sunday against the Bills, he dropped a pass that might have gone for a 50-yard score, and Tua Tagovailoa threw a game-ending pick two plays later.

Hill made 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, but he also dropped 11 passes.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he is not concerned about his Pro Bowl receiver.

“I think when you are a player of his caliber that our team depends on so much, that can be a little misleading in terms of he gets a ton of targets and when we go to him in high-stake situations, it’s not like he is just gliding in open field,” McDaniel said, via NFL.com. “They’re pretty contested. And he’s proven time and time again why we continue to go to him. There are zero people, including myself, that are concerned about a pattern of whatever. He has a high expectation to literally make every play. And in that process, there’s no such thing as a 100 percent shooter.”

Hill finished with 171 targets, which was 30.2 percent of the team’s passes.

His drops, though, ranked second behind Rams receiver Puka Nacua’s 12 and tied with Browns tight end David Njoku.

In Hill’s defense, he has battled through an ankle injury since Week 14 when Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting used a hip-drop tackle on him. On pace for the NFL’s first 2,000-yard receiving season for most of the year, Hill has not had a 100-yard game since Week 13.