Tua Tagovailoa on playing in cold: Test it out, see what we have to adjust

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in for a new experience on Saturday night.

Tagovailoa said at a Wednesday press conference that he thinks “a little lower than 20" degrees is the coldest weather he’s played in during his career and the forecast in Kansas City calls for temperatures below that and a wind chill that would make it feel like less than zero. Tagovailoa joked that he’s not planning on hitting Dan Marino up for any Isotoner gloves and said he believes “the whole thing is a mindset” that he will see what it feels like on the field before seeing what they might have to do differently.

“I think it’s just a feel of how everything is, what the ball feels like, what throwing feels like, what holding the ball feels like, if there’s wind, if there’s not wind, you have to take all those things into consideration,” Tagovailoa said. “But we’ll go there, we’ll test it out and we’ll see what we have to do as far as adjusting or not.”

Saturday will be Tagovailoa’s first NFL playoff game, so there would be adjustments to make even if the weather were a little less frigid. The weather might not make that any easier, but it’s something the Dolphins will have to overcome if they’re going to extend their season.