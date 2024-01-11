PFT’s Super Wild Card 2023 picks, Florio vs. Simms

Super Wild Card weekend is here. Six games. Twelve teams.

And, for the first time ever, three of the games will be televised by one network.

It’s the network for which Chris Simms and I work. We’ll be making some picks on the air. You can wait for that to happen, or you can check out all of our picks right here, right now.

I won the straight-up regular-season contest by one game. Simms beat my against the spread by eight. He won our best bets competition by one game.

Our picks for the first six playoff games appear below. Check them out.

Browns (-2.5) at Texans

Last time around, the Texans didn’t have C.J. Stroud. Also, they’ve already won a de facto playoff game. They can upend the Browns. I think they will; Simms thinks they won’t.

Florio: Texans, 20-17.

Simms: Browns, 28-13.

Dolphins at Chiefs (-4.5)

The weather will be a problem for the Dolphins. The bigger problem is the Chiefs have far more playoff experience.

Florio: Chiefs, 23-17.

Simms: Chiefs, 24-20.

Steelers at Bills (-10)

Josh Allen vs. Mason Rudolph. With no T.J. Watt. There’s not much more to say.

Florio: Bills, 24-10.

Simms: Bills, 27-13.

Packers at Cowboys (-7.5)

I see an easy win. Simms sees a potential upset. If there’s an upset, we all will see chaos.

Florio: Cowboys, 31-17.

Simms: Cowboys, 31-28.

Rams at Lions (-3)

Same thinking, same projected score. Matthew Stafford goes back to Detroit and steals a win.

Florio: Rams, 30-27.

Simms: Rams, 30-27.

Eagles (-3) at Buccaneers

Neither team has looked great in recent weeks. The Eagles are the better team. They should win. If they don’t, the Eagles will have plenty of soul-searching to do.

Florio: Eagles, 21-13.

Simms: Eagles, 27-20.