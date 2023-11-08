NFL Betting: Coach of the Year

We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. It is a good time to reassess the Futures Markets. Today, the boys from Bet the EDGE looked at the Coach of the Year market.

Currently at Draftkings, Dan Campbell (+180) of the Lions is the favorite. He has Detroit sitting at 6-2 and atop the NFC North. Without a quality win on his resume this season, Miami’s Mike McDaniel (+400) is second on the board. Thanks to CJ Stroud, Demeco Ryans (+500) is third followed by Robert Saleh (+1000) and John Harbaugh (+1000).

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is holding a preseason ticket for a coach a little further down the board.

“There is some sentiment in the midseason columns about Mike Tomlin and sort of the Voodoo that has gotten this team to five wins and presumably with the matchup against Jordan Love who is probably not an NFL quarterback to six wins to start the season. 6-3 would be pretty unbelievable considering the talent deficit that he faces relative to the rest of the AFC.”

The odds are long for the Steelers’ long-time coach (+2200) and Dinsick agrees they should be.

“It’s pretty amazing that, you know, with the lack of offense, they’ve been able to find ways to win games and that’s been kind of the Tomlin staple and you know, we talked about this in the preseason. The lack of him ever having recognition in this market but if they popped a little bit this season will he finally get the recognition, get some votes, and get some consideration. I think it’s still possible, but it’s a very, very, very narrow path. And he needs to kind of thread the needle here to get this award, I think. And so, I would look elsewhere.”

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) has looked elsewhere and has landed on Kevin O’Connell (+1600) of the Vikings. The Minnesota bench boss has the Vikings on course to make the playoffs despite having lost all-world receiver Justin Jefferson for the past four weeks and doing so with three different quarterbacks. He was explaining the offense to Dobbs as the well-traveled quarterback was standing at the line of scrimmage prior to each snap. Frankly, that by itself warrants voters’ attention.

“I think that if they make the playoffs with everything that has happened to this team with Kirk Cousins playing at kind of a borderline MVP ballot level and then tear his Achilles and just be gone. If they are able to make the playoffs after that after losing Jefferson to IR, I think that he will have the best case on merit. Now the question is whether that will resonate with voters.”

Consideration today does not automatically equate to getting this across the finish line. However, the schedule looks favorable for the 5-4 Vikings.

“The schedule is quite friendly. They have a home game against the Saints this week, which will be key and then at Denver, Home Chicago, bye week, at Las Vegas. That is a very cushy next four weeks while they get Dobbs integrated and they get Jefferson and Darrisaw back.”

Going 3-1 in the next four will keep the candidacy alive. The final three weeks will then be a sink or swim stretch as the underdog takes on the favorite. Croucher is excited by the prospect of that showdown.

“That’s what I love about this bet. He can take out the favorite himself. He gets Campbell at home in Week 16 and then he gets the Packers at home…if he beats the Lions at home and beats the Packers at home at that point all things being equal, he will have clinched a playoff spot.”

The argument makes sense. The blueprint is there. All that is left is the execution. What could go wrong?!

Enjoy the games this weekend and enjoy the sweat with your NFL Futures tickets.

*all odds courtesy of DraftKings