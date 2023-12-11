NFL Betting: Coach of the Year Update

Grab your Futures Tickets. The Boys from Bet the EDGE discussed a number of markets on today’s episode. Here are their current thoughts on the Coach of the Year market:

Mike McDaniel (+250) is the current favorite and that makes sense as the Dolphins control their destiny as they pursue the #1 seed in the AFC. That said, Miami still has games remaining at home against Dallas and Buffalo sandwiched around a road tilt at Baltimore. Tough sledding, but again, the Dolphins do control their destiny and have the clearest path to the top seed in the AFC.

Sean Payton’s (+1500) name is gaining momentum. The Broncos winning six of their last seven has fueled said candidacy, but Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) does not like the overall resume.

“They (Denver) lost to the Texans last week. They were expected to be an eight- or nine-win team and if they run the slate, they’ll get to 11-6. That might make a case where he can finish like sixth, but I don’t know unless I’m missing something…I mean, there is a chance that he’ll have an okay case but the idea that it has the ceiling to be the #1 winning case? It’s something I don’t get.”

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) quickly dismissed Payton before torching the candidacy of one-time heavy favorite Dan Campbell.

Dinsick: “The Coach of the Year discussion is fun. I do not think Sean Payton is alive whatsoever. But it’s important to talk about because Dan Campbell (+250) and the Detroit Lions left the door wide open for anyone to steal the NFC North. He is now for sure not going to set the record for wins for a Detroit franchise and he may not win this division. If you watched any of that Lions/Bears’ game the Lions don’t look great. We have kind of been sounding the alarm bells for this team now for several weeks…they are in deep trouble.”

Croucher: “I think lots of chaos today. Coming into today I would have had three of the four favorites as Campbell, Ryans (+350), and Steichen (+1000) and they all lose. I think now, as we sit here, I think Mike McDaniel (+250) would be my favorite for Coach of the Year particularly with Kansas City losing. Miami…they control their destiny to get the one seed. They’ll have to win a game in Baltimore to do that most likely, but he would be my favorite. But I don’t think he’s particularly short.”

(Read More: Peter King’s FMIA)

The conversation continued before the pair settled on one name whose odds offer excellent value considering the potential path of his team.

Croucher: “If you told me that Matt LaFleur (+2200) runs the slate and finishes at 11-6 and then potentially even wins the division over Detroit then he probably ought to win Coach of the Year.”

Dinsick: “I think it’s LaFleur for sure. Getting the #3 seed is very, very, very real…we have a long way to go. But today’s outcomes were extremely, extremely positive for the Packers.”

Can a case be made for John Harbaugh (+2000)? The Ravens could well wind up as the top seed in the AFC. Where does Kyle Shanahan (+1400) of the 49ers fit? San Francisco may well finish with the best overall record in the entire NFL.

As we enter the final quarter of the season, it is amazing how many tickets are plausibly live in this market.

*odds courtesy of DraftKings.