NFL Draft Notebook: Ray Davis, Tyler Guyton, Roman Wilson among Senior Bowl standouts

The Senior Bowl is the true start of NFL Draft season. All different branches of football media and personnel gather in Mobile, Alabama to watch some of the best prospects in the country square off.

It’s a chance for underappreciated players to garner more attention before the madness of the NFL Combine, private visits and pro days begins. This year has been no different, with tons of talent rising up boards and staking their claim to go earlier than once projected.

Let’s dive into my practice standouts from Senior Bowl week, which was my 8th year attending the event.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma right tackle won pre-practice measurements (6’7 ⅛”, 328lbs with 34 2/8” arms) then showed off his physical ability on the field. Guyton’s length, athleticism and competitive fire all jumped out during drills, where he rarely looked overmatched.

Lot of eyes on 6’7, 328lb OT Tyler Guyton here - has been fiery in drills today pic.twitter.com/0CoVAJq4tJ — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 30, 2024

His technique is a work in progress, but he only had 549 pass blocking snaps in college. There will be a team that bets on him in the first round with the excellent ceiling he possesses.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mitchell has simply dominated in Mobile. He only played 51 snaps in press coverage (per PFF) over the last two seasons, but his physicality in coverage at the Senior Bowl has been on full display.

His size, play strength and ball skills have stood out. It also helps that he’s faced a talented wide receiver group, including battles with North Carolina’s Devontez Walker and Michigan’s Roman Wilson.

Mitchell has gone from being classified as a smaller program standout (5 interceptions and 19 passes defended in 2022) to a legit first-round prospect with the year he’s had.

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

I highlighted Wilson halfway through this season in my Big Ten Film Breakdown series because of his route polish and reliable hands in difficult situations.

After finishing the season as a national champion that hauled in 12 touchdowns for Michigan’s offense, he’s carried that momentum onto the Senior Bowl practice field.

He also had the catch of the week, a one handed sideline grab from Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr..

Roman Wilson! What a grab. Ref counted the knee down pic.twitter.com/utLChrenJq — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 31, 2024

It wasn’t just this one play though, he’s created separation all week and consistently finishes plays.

Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Robinson was a breakout player in 2023, raising his sack totals to 8.5 (from 3.5 in 2022) and more importantly his pass rush win rate to 17% (from 8.2% in 2022, per PFF).

At 6’5, 286 pounds and possessing above average length, he’s a legitimate threat from multiple alignments on the defensive line. One of the best aspects of the Senior Bowl is seeing high end talent square off and Robinson has beaten Tyler Guyton a few times.

He did a great job setting up offensive linemen with his advanced power, only to catch them off guard with a refined swim move later on. Robinson is poised to be a top 50 pick.

Christian Haynes, IOL, UConn

Haynes has logged over 3,300 snaps for the Huskies offensive line, where he’s been a standout at right guard. It was easy to see on tape how effective he is as a zone blocker in the run game.

In Mobile, he’s taken the opportunity to show coaches how strong, tough and nasty he is. The grip strength in his hands is excellent, even leading to a frustrating moment for LSU DL Jordan Jefferson . Once viewed as a Day 3 prospect, Haynes consistent play and demeanor could vault him into Day 2.

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Hart came in at 6’2 ⅞”, 204 pounds with 32 ⅝” arms. Per mockdraftable, those three metrics are in the 97th, 88th and 87th percentiles at cornerback.

He’s simply a massive player for the position, but he’s moved extremely well in one on one reps while remaining physical. Even more impressive is that a lot of his reps have come against North Carolina WR Devontez Walker, who he has been able to get the best of .

T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

One of the largest humans you will ever come across on a football field (6-4, 362 pounds), Sweat’s knock back power is a problem for interior offensive lineman. He’s a true nose tackle that not only devours space against the run, but can be extremely disruptive pushing the pocket when his stamina is in the right place.

Sweat won’t come off the board until Day 2 of the draft, but he can dominate in a rotational role.

Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

The 6’4 ½” Booker has only played 254 pass rush snaps at the college level, yet his upside is tantalizing. He’s shown off the ability to win in different ways , from a spin move, long arm to simple outside burst and speed.

Austin Booker continues to be one of the more intriguing edge rushers here. Coaches loved this vs Marshall OT Ethan Driskell pic.twitter.com/sEy3Jzc70U — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 31, 2024

It was a little surprising when the redshirt sophomore declared for the draft, but he’s making a statement against accomplished tackle prospects. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him go off the board in the top 60 picks.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Drops have been an issue throughout practices as quarterbacks try to build chemistry with new faces, but that hasn’t been the case for Ricky Pearsall.

His reliability isn’t much of a surprise as he’s only dropped 3 of his 147 targets over the last two seasons (per PFF). His varied release package, alternate tempo in his routes and ability to go up above the rim has been drawing a lot of attention this week. He’s a Day 2 wide receiver and a potential steal in this loaded class.

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

Davis forced over 100 missed tackles the last two seasons (per PFF) but obviously there is not a lot of opportunity in practice for running backs to flash that skill set. Yet, he’s found other ways to stand out, including a great one handed grab on Wednesday .

I stood close to running back drills in the first half of Wednesday’s practice and Davis is a guy that does every rep 100% on top of being refined. He has an extremely thick build, but is light enough on his feet to blend elusiveness with his power. I have little doubt he’s been the best running back in Mobile this week.