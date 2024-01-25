Senior Bowl 2024: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and many consider the Senior Bowl official start to draft season. Connor Rogers and Eric Froton will be in Mobile, Alabama for the star-studded event, so be sure to keep checking NBCSports.com for more Senior Bowl content.

Here is everything you need to know about the Senior Bowl, including rosters, coaches, history, process, alumni and more.

What is the purpose of the Senior Bowl?

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the ultimate bridge between college and pro football, the rosters are a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round. Very little weight is given to a player’s hometown, connections to the Gulf Coast, high school recruiting rating, etc. More than anything else, the Reese’s Senior Bowl is committed to bringing America’s best collegiate talent to Mobile for a week of exposure to the NFL community, both on and off the field, and for those players to put on an unforgettable show in front of 40,000 loyal fans on Reese’s Senior Bowl Saturday,” according to SeniorBowl.com.

When is the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mobile, Alabama

Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

How to watch: NFL Network

How are players selected for the Senior Bowl?

According to SeniorBowl.com, the eight-month process starts with Executive Director Phil Savage compiling names of returning starters and rising seniors who “meet the physical requirements to play professional football.” Savage will write reports on a number of prospects to comprise the initial 400-player Senior Bowl Watch List, which comes out in August.

He will then make on-campus visits to see players in person during preseason training camps and continue making scouting trips and evaluating players through November. Savage will also consult with his contacts in the NFL.

At the end of October, the first round of 20 “automatic” invites go out and a few weeks later a group of 40 “priority” invites follow. By the start of December, a group of 40 “in-season” invites are sent out. The two 58-man rosters are then finalized between the conclusion of the regular season and the college bowl games. “Emergency” invites are used to fill any holes that are developed due to injury.

Who is eligible for the Senior Bowl?

For the first time ever, any underclassman granted eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft can be invited to play in the game.

Prior to this year, only fourth-year juniors who had completed their degree prior to Senior Bowl week could be asked to play in the game.

The rosters are a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round.

Who will be coaching the 2024 Senior Bowl?

New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams will be the head coaches of this year’s Senior Bowl.

According to NFL.com, “This is the second year the Senior Bowl is implementing a “Coach Up” format in which coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams and Wild Card round participants had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches. Ulbrich and Williams were then selected by a group composed of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee.”

Who is playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Here is the list of 2024 accepted invites from SeniorBowl.com:

PLAYER POSITION SCHOOL Bo Nix QB Oregon Carter Bradley QB South Alabama Joe Milton QB Tennessee Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington Michael Pratt QB Tulane Sam Hartman QB Notre Dame Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina Cody Schrader RB Missouri Dylan Laube RB New Hampshire Emani Bailey RB TCU Jawhar Jordan RB Louisville Jaylen Wright RB Tennessee Kimani Vidal RB Troy MarShawn Lloyd RB USC Rasheen Ali RB Marshall Ray Davis RB Kentucky Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M Brenden Rice WR USC Devontez Walker WR North Carolina Jacob Cowing WR Arizona Jamari Thrash WR Louisville Javon Baker WR UCF Jha’Quan Jackson WR Tulane Johnny Wilson WR Florida State Jordan Whittington WR Texas Ladd McConkey WR Georgia Luke McCaffrey WR Rice Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint WR Georgia Ricky Pearsall WR Florida Roman Wilson WR Michigan Xavier Legette WR South Carolina AJ Barner TE Michigan Ben Sinnott TE Kansas State Brevyn Spann-Ford TE Minnesota Jaheim Bell TE Florida State Jared Wiley TE TCU Tanner McLachlan TE Arizona Theo Johnson TE Penn State Andrew Raym OL Oklahoma Beaux Limmer OL Arkansas Brandon Coleman OL TCU Charles Turner III OL LSU Christian Haynes OL Connecticut Christian Jones OL Texas Cooper Beebe OL Kansas State Delmar Glaze OL Maryland Dominick Puni OL Kansas Ethan Driskell OL Marshall Graham Barton OL Duke Isaiah Adams OL Illinois Jackson Powers-Johnson OL Oregon Javion Cohen OL Miami (FL) Javon Foster OL Missouri Jeremy Flax OL Kentucky Jordan Morgan OL Arizona Kingsley Eguakun OL Florida Kingsley Suamataia OL BYU LaDarius Henderson OL Michigan Layden Robinson OL Texas A&M Patrick Paul OL Houston Roger Rosengarten OL Washington Sataoa Laumea OL Utah Sedrick Van Pran OL Georgia Taliese Fuaga OL Oregon State Tanor Bortolini OL Wisconsin Trevor Keegan OL Michigan Troy Fautanu OL Washington Tyler Guyton OL Oklahoma Zach Frasier OL West Virginia Adisa Isaac DL Penn State Austin Booker DL Kansas Braden Fiske DL Florida State Braiden Mcgregor DL Michigan Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon Brennan Jackson DL Washington State Byron Murphy DL Texas Cedric Johnson DL Ole Miss Chris Braswell DL Alabama Darius Robinson DL Missouri DeWayne Carter DL Duke Eric Watts DL Connecticut Gabe Hall DL Baylor Jaden Crumedy DL Mississippi State Javon Solomon DL Troy Jaylen Harrell DL Michigan Jordan Jefferson DL LSU Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama Keith Randolph Jr. DL Illinois Laiatu Latu DL UCLA Marcus Harris DL Auburn Marshawn Kneeland DL Western Michigan McKinley Jackson DL Texas A&M Michael Hall Jr. DL Ohio State Myles Cole DL Texas Tech Nelson Ceaser DL Houston T’Vondre Sweat DL Texas Tyler Davis DL Clemson Cedric Gray LB North Carolina Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington Jalyx Hunt LB Houston Christian James Williams LB Miami (FL) Jaylan Ford LB Texas JD Bertrand LB Notre Dame Jontrey Hunter LB Georgia State Marist Liufau LB Notre Dame Michael Barrett LB Michigan Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State Payton Wilson LB NC State Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State Trevin Wallace LB Kentucky Tyrice Knight LB UTEP Ty’Ron Hopper LB Missouri Andru Phillips DB Kentucky Beau Brade DB Maryland Caelen Carson DB Wake Forest Cam Hart DB Norre Dame Chau Smith-Wade DB Washington State Cole Bishop DB Utah DJ James DB Auburn Elijah Jones DB Boston College Ennis Rakestraw Jr. DB Missouri Evan Williams DB Oregon Jaden Hicks DB Washington State Jarvis Brownlee Jr. DB Louisville Javon Bullard DB Georgia Jaylin Simpson DB Auburn Johnny Dixon DB Penn State Josh Newton DB TCU Josh Proctor DB Ohio State Kalen King DB Penn State Kamren Kinchens DB Miami (FL) Khyree Jackson DB Oregon Kitan Oladapo DB Oregon State Kris Abrams-Draine DB Missouri Malik Mustapha DB Wake Forest Max Melton DB Rutgers Mike Sainristil DB Michigan Nehemiah Pritchett DB Auburn Quincy Riley DB Louisville Quinyon Mitchell DB Toledo Sione Vaki DB Utah Tykee Smith DB Georgia Willie Drew DB Virginia State Joshua Karty PK Stanford Will Reichard PK Alabama Austin McNamara PT Texas Tech Tory Taylor PT Iowa Peter Bowden LS Wisconsin William Mote LS Georgia

What NFL players have played in the Senior Bowl in the past?

Here is the all-time roster dating back to 1950 on SeniorBowl.com.

Notable NFL players from the past few games, include Bills TE Dalton Kincaid, Titans RB Tyjae Spears, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, Texans WR Tank Dell, Rams WR Puka Nacua, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, Packers WR Christian Watson, Cardinals TE Trey McBride, Bills RB James Cook, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, Texans WR Nico Collins, Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Packers QB Jordan Love, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Bills QB Josh Allen, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.