Senior Bowl 2024: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more

  
Published January 25, 2024 03:13 PM
Top five Big Ten underrated football players
January 23, 2024 04:50 PM
In this Big Ten film breakdown, Connor Rogers and Noah Eagle discuss the conference's most underrated players, including Mike Sainristil, Cade Stover, Adisa Isaac, Jeshaun Jones and Tyrone Tracy.

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and many consider the Senior Bowl official start to draft season. Connor Rogers and Eric Froton will be in Mobile, Alabama for the star-studded event, so be sure to keep checking NBCSports.com for more Senior Bowl content.

Here is everything you need to know about the Senior Bowl, including rosters, coaches, history, process, alumni and more.

What is the purpose of the Senior Bowl?

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the ultimate bridge between college and pro football, the rosters are a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round. Very little weight is given to a player’s hometown, connections to the Gulf Coast, high school recruiting rating, etc. More than anything else, the Reese’s Senior Bowl is committed to bringing America’s best collegiate talent to Mobile for a week of exposure to the NFL community, both on and off the field, and for those players to put on an unforgettable show in front of 40,000 loyal fans on Reese’s Senior Bowl Saturday,” according to SeniorBowl.com.

When is the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mobile, Alabama
Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
How to watch: NFL Network

How are players selected for the Senior Bowl?

According to SeniorBowl.com, the eight-month process starts with Executive Director Phil Savage compiling names of returning starters and rising seniors who “meet the physical requirements to play professional football.” Savage will write reports on a number of prospects to comprise the initial 400-player Senior Bowl Watch List, which comes out in August.

He will then make on-campus visits to see players in person during preseason training camps and continue making scouting trips and evaluating players through November. Savage will also consult with his contacts in the NFL.

At the end of October, the first round of 20 “automatic” invites go out and a few weeks later a group of 40 “priority” invites follow. By the start of December, a group of 40 “in-season” invites are sent out. The two 58-man rosters are then finalized between the conclusion of the regular season and the college bowl games. “Emergency” invites are used to fill any holes that are developed due to injury.

Who is eligible for the Senior Bowl?

For the first time ever, any underclassman granted eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft can be invited to play in the game.

Prior to this year, only fourth-year juniors who had completed their degree prior to Senior Bowl week could be asked to play in the game.

The rosters are a mixture of college standouts and potential prospects that project best to the NFL with a particular interest in those that are rated above the 5th round.

Who will be coaching the 2024 Senior Bowl?

New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams will be the head coaches of this year’s Senior Bowl.

According to NFL.com, “This is the second year the Senior Bowl is implementing a “Coach Up” format in which coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams and Wild Card round participants had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches. Ulbrich and Williams were then selected by a group composed of league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee.”

Who is playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Here is the list of 2024 accepted invites from SeniorBowl.com:

PLAYERPOSITIONSCHOOL
Bo NixQBOregon
Carter BradleyQBSouth Alabama
Joe MiltonQBTennessee
Michael Penix Jr.QBWashington
Michael PrattQBTulane
Sam HartmanQBNotre Dame
Spencer RattlerQBSouth Carolina
Cody SchraderRBMissouri
Dylan LaubeRBNew Hampshire
Emani BaileyRBTCU
Jawhar JordanRBLouisville
Jaylen WrightRBTennessee
Kimani VidalRBTroy
MarShawn LloydRBUSC
Rasheen AliRBMarshall
Ray DavisRBKentucky
Ainias SmithWRTexas A&M
Brenden RiceWRUSC
Devontez WalkerWRNorth Carolina
Jacob CowingWRArizona
Jamari ThrashWRLouisville
Javon BakerWRUCF
Jha’Quan JacksonWRTulane
Johnny WilsonWRFlorida State
Jordan WhittingtonWRTexas
Ladd McConkeyWRGeorgia
Luke McCaffreyWRRice
Malachi CorleyWRWestern Kentucky
Marcus Rosemy-JacksaintWRGeorgia
Ricky PearsallWRFlorida
Roman WilsonWRMichigan
Xavier LegetteWRSouth Carolina
AJ BarnerTEMichigan
Ben SinnottTEKansas State
Brevyn Spann-FordTEMinnesota
Jaheim BellTEFlorida State
Jared WileyTETCU
Tanner McLachlanTEArizona
Theo JohnsonTEPenn State
Andrew RaymOLOklahoma
Beaux LimmerOLArkansas
Brandon ColemanOLTCU
Charles Turner IIIOLLSU
Christian HaynesOLConnecticut
Christian JonesOLTexas
Cooper BeebeOLKansas State
Delmar GlazeOLMaryland
Dominick PuniOLKansas
Ethan DriskellOLMarshall
Graham BartonOLDuke
Isaiah AdamsOLIllinois
Jackson Powers-JohnsonOLOregon
Javion CohenOLMiami (FL)
Javon FosterOLMissouri
Jeremy FlaxOLKentucky
Jordan MorganOLArizona
Kingsley EguakunOLFlorida
Kingsley SuamataiaOLBYU
LaDarius HendersonOLMichigan
Layden RobinsonOLTexas A&M
Patrick PaulOLHouston
Roger RosengartenOLWashington
Sataoa LaumeaOLUtah
Sedrick Van PranOLGeorgia
Taliese FuagaOLOregon State
Tanor BortoliniOLWisconsin
Trevor KeeganOLMichigan
Troy FautanuOLWashington
Tyler GuytonOLOklahoma
Zach FrasierOLWest Virginia
Adisa IsaacDLPenn State
Austin BookerDLKansas
Braden FiskeDLFlorida State
Braiden McgregorDLMichigan
Brandon DorlusDLOregon
Brennan JacksonDLWashington State
Byron MurphyDLTexas
Cedric JohnsonDLOle Miss
Chris BraswellDLAlabama
Darius RobinsonDLMissouri
DeWayne CarterDLDuke
Eric WattsDLConnecticut
Gabe HallDLBaylor
Jaden CrumedyDLMississippi State
Javon SolomonDLTroy
Jaylen HarrellDLMichigan
Jordan JeffersonDLLSU
Justin EboigbeDLAlabama
Keith Randolph Jr.DLIllinois
Laiatu LatuDLUCLA
Marcus HarrisDLAuburn
Marshawn KneelandDLWestern Michigan
McKinley JacksonDLTexas A&M
Michael Hall Jr.DLOhio State
Myles ColeDLTexas Tech
Nelson CeaserDLHouston
T’Vondre SweatDLTexas
Tyler DavisDLClemson
Cedric GrayLBNorth Carolina
Edefuan UlofoshioLBWashington
Jalyx HuntLBHouston Christian
James WilliamsLBMiami (FL)
Jaylan FordLBTexas
JD BertrandLBNotre Dame
Jontrey HunterLBGeorgia State
Marist LiufauLBNotre Dame
Michael BarrettLBMichigan
Nathaniel WatsonLBMississippi State
Payton WilsonLBNC State
Tommy EichenbergLBOhio State
Trevin WallaceLBKentucky
Tyrice KnightLBUTEP
Ty’Ron HopperLBMissouri
Andru PhillipsDBKentucky
Beau BradeDBMaryland
Caelen CarsonDBWake Forest
Cam HartDBNorre Dame
Chau Smith-WadeDBWashington State
Cole BishopDBUtah
DJ JamesDBAuburn
Elijah JonesDBBoston College
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.DBMissouri
Evan WilliamsDBOregon
Jaden HicksDBWashington State
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.DBLouisville
Javon BullardDBGeorgia
Jaylin SimpsonDBAuburn
Johnny DixonDBPenn State
Josh NewtonDBTCU
Josh ProctorDBOhio State
Kalen KingDBPenn State
Kamren KinchensDBMiami (FL)
Khyree JacksonDBOregon
Kitan OladapoDBOregon State
Kris Abrams-DraineDBMissouri
Malik MustaphaDBWake Forest
Max MeltonDBRutgers
Mike SainristilDBMichigan
Nehemiah PritchettDBAuburn
Quincy RileyDBLouisville
Quinyon MitchellDBToledo
Sione VakiDBUtah
Tykee SmithDBGeorgia
Willie DrewDBVirginia State
Joshua KartyPKStanford
Will ReichardPKAlabama
Austin McNamaraPTTexas Tech
Tory TaylorPTIowa
Peter BowdenLSWisconsin
William MoteLSGeorgia

What NFL players have played in the Senior Bowl in the past?

Here is the all-time roster dating back to 1950 on SeniorBowl.com.

Notable NFL players from the past few games, include Bills TE Dalton Kincaid, Titans RB Tyjae Spears, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, Texans WR Tank Dell, Rams WR Puka Nacua, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, Packers WR Christian Watson, Cardinals TE Trey McBride, Bills RB James Cook, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, Texans WR Nico Collins, Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Packers QB Jordan Love, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Bills QB Josh Allen, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.