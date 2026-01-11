Panthers take 24-20 fourth-quarter lead after Matthew Stafford interception

Don’t look now, but the Panthers have a fourth-quarter lead.

After Mike Jackson picked off Matthew Stafford on third-and-long, Chuba Hubbard put the ball in the box for his second touchdown to give Carolina a 24-20 lead with 14:34 remaining in the contest.

Jackson undercut a route to the left by Davante Adams to intercept Stafford. He also had a pick-six off of Stafford during the Panthers’ regular-season victory over the Rams.

Bryce Young then hit Jalen Coker with a 52-yard pass to end the third quarter, setting the Panthers up inside the Los Angeles 10.

A couple of plays later, Hubbard was in the end zone to give Carolina its first lead of the contest.

Since the Panthers muffed a punt late in the second quarter, they have thoroughly outplayed the Rams. We’ll see if they can keep it up to pull off a major upset to start wild card weekend.