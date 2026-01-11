 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers take 24-20 fourth-quarter lead after Matthew Stafford interception

  
Published January 10, 2026 07:10 PM

Don’t look now, but the Panthers have a fourth-quarter lead.

After Mike Jackson picked off Matthew Stafford on third-and-long, Chuba Hubbard put the ball in the box for his second touchdown to give Carolina a 24-20 lead with 14:34 remaining in the contest.

Jackson undercut a route to the left by Davante Adams to intercept Stafford. He also had a pick-six off of Stafford during the Panthers’ regular-season victory over the Rams.

Bryce Young then hit Jalen Coker with a 52-yard pass to end the third quarter, setting the Panthers up inside the Los Angeles 10.

A couple of plays later, Hubbard was in the end zone to give Carolina its first lead of the contest.

Since the Panthers muffed a punt late in the second quarter, they have thoroughly outplayed the Rams. We’ll see if they can keep it up to pull off a major upset to start wild card weekend.