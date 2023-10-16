NFL Week 7: Betting Dolphins @ Eagles

Next Sunday night on NBC Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are in the City of Brotherly Love to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. While each club has shown a few cracks, the Eagles and Dolphins may well meet again later this year in Las Vegas in Super Bowl LVIII.

The game opened at DraftKings with the Eagles (-135) favored by 2.5 over the visiting Dolphins (+114) with the Total set at 53.

The boys from Bet the EDGE gave their initial thoughts on the upcoming matchup on today’s episode.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is looking forward to seeing how each measures up.

“This is a popcorn match. This is a must watch. This could be your Super Bowl preview. I know Tua has never won a playoff game and it may seem crazy to assume that this team in Miami could get to the Super Bowl without having ever won a playoff game, but that’s how good these guys are right now.”

Dinsick continued.

“I will completely admit that this is a game I had circled where Philly was going to get tested. They don’t have a secondary that can match speed with speed. They don’t have a pass rush that is so good at getting early pressure that they can be in Tua’s lap in time to make him make bad decisions. I want to be on Philly here but right now suddenly I’m on Miami, and that’s largely just based on matchups.”

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) looked at Sunday’s outing against the Jets as reason to doubt the boys from Philly.

“I don’t think this team has any chance of really stopping Miami. It’s just whether Miami has any chance of stopping the Eagles on the other side.”

Jalen Hurts’ ineffective play to start the season has Croucher thinking the Fish have the advantage in this one.

“I would probably lean Miami just because I’m more confident that their offense is just going to completely light up Philadelphia. I think Philadelphia’s offense is just not as good as Miami’s. So that’s probably where I would land at the moment, but I’m ready for anything in this.”

Dinsick was less confident in the Dolphins.

“I think the hesitation for me really getting on board with Miami…part of it is price. If this was a flat three I would have maybe a different opinion. At two and a half, you’re basically daring me to take the moneyline here. For Miami this is a huge step up in competition. We have seen Miami throttle teams that were not ready to compete, but the fact that when they went up against a real tough test in the Buffalo Bills, they wilted. That is in the back of my head.”

No question both Dinsick and Croucher will continue to discuss this matchup as the week unfolds and they get their hands on each team’s injury report.

Stay tuned.