Best NFL Games 2023: Chiefs beat Eagles for Patrick Mahomes’ second Super Bowl MVP

As the New Year approaches, so does the time to reflect. Plenty of football was consumed in the 2023 calendar year as fans across the world cheered in triumph, yelled in frustration and held their breaths while watching their favorite team compete for a win.

Before jumping into next year, let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable NFL games of 2023.

No. 10: Week 11, Nov. 20th, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles 21, Kansas City Chiefs 17

The highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs capped off Week 11. In a game dominated by drops by the Kansas City offense, Philly managed to get their revenge at Arrowhead Stadium in a 21-17 victory.

The loss was Andy Reid’s first against his former team and marked the first win for Eagles center Jason Kelce over his brother, Travis Kelce.

No. 9: Week 1, Sept. 7th, 2023

Detroit Lions 21, Kansas City Chiefs 20

During the NFL season opener earlier this year, the Lions spoiled the Chiefs’ celebration of their Super Bowl LVII title by rallying to a 20-21 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and one touchdown and David Montgomery scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the game to secure the win for Detroit. With the Chiefs still riding high from their title victory, this opening loss to the Lions brought them quickly back down to earth.

No. 8: Week 4, Oct. 1st, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles 34, Washington Commanders 31 (OT)

After the Commanders upset the Eagles in Philly in the 2022 season, the Eagles found themselves in yet another dangerous situation. In Week 4, the Eagles were tied with the Commanders at 31 apiece at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, but it would be a field goal from Jake Elliott that ended the game. Elliott kicked a 54-yarder in OT to secure the NFC East victory for the then-undefeated Eagles over the Commanders.

No. 7: Week 1, Sept. 11th, 2023

New York Jets 22, Buffalo Bills 16 (OT)

This game is best remembered as the one in which Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury just four snaps into the matchup. But Rodgers’ absence makes the win the Jets ultimately pulled off against the Bills that much more improbable.

Both teams battled back and forth to force overtime. Then, undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson scored a game-winning 65-yard walk-off punt return to secure the exciting win for the Jets.

No. 6: AFC Championship, Jan. 29th, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

Patrick Mahomes’ sprained right ankle was one of the biggest question marks for the Chiefs heading into their matchup against the Bengals in the AFC Championship.

But Mahomes could not be stopped. He made one of the key plays of the game as he scrambled for a first down to set up Harrison Butker’s 45-yeard field goal with three seconds left that secured the victory for the Chiefs.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Chiefs against the Bengals and allowed Kansas City to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

No. 5: Week 15, Dec. 17th, 2023

Seattle Seahawks 20, Philadelphia Eagles 17

No one saw this game coming. The Seahawks entered Week 15’s MNF matchup against the Eagles riding a four-game losing streak. Backup QB Drew Lock was in for Seattle as Geno Smith deals with a groin injury.

Lock led a clutch last-second drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that secured the 20-17 victory. The game marked Lock’s first win in over three years. The Seahawks’ stunning victory improved their playoff chances for a wild-card spot, while the Eagles’ quest for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC took a hit.

No. 4: AFC Wild Card Playoffs, Jan. 14th, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30

Perhaps one of the best games of 2023 came just two weeks into the New Year.

Leading 27-0 in the first half of their Wild Card matchup against the Jaguars, the Chargers looked poised for an easy playoff victory. But the Jaguars fought all the way back to win the game, 31-30. The 27-point blown lead is the largest in Chargers franchise history and Jacksonville’s comeback was the third largest in NFL postseason history.

No. 3: Week 14, Dec. 10th, 2023

Baltimore Ravens 37, Los Angeles Rams 31 (OT)

The score was tied between the Ravens and Rams at the end of regulation in Week 14. Then in overtime, Tylan Wallace returned a punt 76 yards for the touchdown to secure an exciting OT victory for Baltimore.

Wallace became just the fourth player in NFL history to score a touchdown on a punt return in OT, joining Xavier Gipson of the Jets who achieved this same feat earlier in the season.

No. 2: Week 12, Nov. 26th, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles 37, Buffalo Bills 34 (OT)

One of the most exciting games of the year was yet another overtime thriller, this time between the Eagles and Bills.

Philly was trailing 24-14 entering the final quarter and then scored 17 points in the fourth quarter alone to force overtime. Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, including the game-winning score, to complete the comeback and defeat Josh Allen and the Bills, 37-34.

No.1 Super Bowl LVII, Feb. 12th, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35

The Eagles were in control of Super Bowl LVII at halftime, leading 24-14 against Kansas City. But Mahomes and the Chiefs had another comeback in them.

Playing on his injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive to help set up Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.

As the kick sailed through the uprights, the Chiefs secured their second Super Bowl victory in four years and Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl MVP award.

Honorable mentions:

Week 9: Houston Texans 39, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37

Week 10: Cleveland Browns 33, Baltimore Ravens 31

Week 14: Tennessee Titans 28, Miami Dolphins 27