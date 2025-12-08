 Skip navigation
Eagles activate Marcus Epps, waive Xavier Gipson

  
December 8, 2025 06:05 PM

Safety Marcus Epps is back with the Eagles for Monday night’s game against the Chargers.

The team announced that they have activated Epps from injured reserve. Epps went on injured reserve after a Week 8 win over the Giants.

Epps has seen most of his time on special teams this season. He had six tackles in eight appearances.

The Eagles also elevated safety Andre Sam from the practice squad. They’ll join Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown as safety options on Monday night.

Kick returner Xavier Gipson was waived in a corresponding move to Epps’ activation. Gipson lost a fumble on a punt return in the team’s Week 12 loss to the Cowboys.