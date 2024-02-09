Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Stats, records, playoff history, full QB comparison for the NFL’s GOAT debate

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. If the Chiefs win, Mahomes would become just the fifth starting QB in NFL history to win three Super Bowls, joining Tom Brady (7), Terry Bradshaw (4), Joe Montana (4) and Troy Aikman (3).

Still just 28 years old, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to four Super Bowl appearances in his first six seasons as the starter. With plenty of time left in his career, some think Mahomes could surpass Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Playoff stats

Brady started 48 playoff games in his career, going 35-13 (.729 win percentage) and winning a record seven Super Bowls. He threw for 13,400 passing yards in his playoff career (279.2 yds/gm) with 88 touchdown passes and 40 interceptions.

Mahomes has started 17 playoff games in his career, going 14-3 (.824 win percentage) and has won two Super Bowls. He has thrown for 4,802 yards in the postseason (282.5 yds/gm) with 39 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl stats

Brady played in a record 10 Super Bowls in his 23-season career, going 7-3 in those 10 games (6 wins with New England, 1 win with Tampa Bay). Two of his Super Bowl losses came against Eli Manning and the Giants, while he also lost Super Bowl LII against Nick Foles and the Eagles. After winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Brady led the Buccaneers to a win over Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.



In his 10 Super Bowl appearances, Brady threw for 3,039 yards (303.9 yds/gm) with 21 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. He was named Super Bowl MVP a record five times.

Mahomes will be playing in his fourth Super Bowl this year, going 2-1 in his first three appearances. He led the Chiefs to wins over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV (2019 season) and over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last season. His only loss came against Brady’s Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season.



In his three Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes has thrown for 738 yards (246.0 yds/gm) with five touchdown passes and four interceptions. He was named Super Bowl MVP in both of the Chiefs’ wins.

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes: Awards and accolades

Brady won seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs (both records) in his career. He was also a three-time NFL MVP in the regular season and was twice named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year while being named to 15 Pro Bowls.

Mahomes has won two Super Bowls, being named MVP in both wins. He was twice named NFL MVP of the regular season, was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first six seasons as the starter.

Brady and Mahomes are two of three quarterbacks to throw 50+ TD passes in a single season. Peyton Manning threw a record 55 TD passes in the 2013 season, while Brady (2007) and Mahomes (2018) each threw 50 TD passes in a season.

Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes: Through six seasons as starter

Both Brady and Mahomes became the starting QB in their second season in the league and immediately became two of the league’s best quarterbacks.

In Brady’s first six seasons as the starter (2001-2006), he went 70-24 in the regular season (.745 win%) and 10-1 in the playoffs. He led the Patriots to three Super Bowl appearances, winning all three, and won two Super Bowl MVPs in that time.

Now in his sixth season as the starter (2018-2023), Mahomes is is 74-22 in the regular season (.771 win%) and 14-3 in the playoffs. He is making his fourth Super Bowl appearance this year and is looking for his third Super Bowl win. He was named Super Bowl MVP in both of Kansas City’s Super Bowl wins since taking over.

How old was Tom Brady when he won his third Super Bowl?

Brady was just 27 years old when the Patriots defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX in the 2004 season, which was Brady’s third Super Bowl win. Mahomes is currently 28 years old as he goes for his third Super Bowl victory.

