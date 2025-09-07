 Skip navigation
What NFL games are on today: Week 1 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

  
Published September 7, 2025 05:00 AM

The 2025 NFL season is finally back, which means Sunday’s just got more exciting. Start your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock. Check out the full list of NFL games taking place today below.

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game will be a thriller as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s Divisional Round game. The Bills ended the Ravens’ postseason run the last time these two teams faced off at Highmark Stadium, and Baltimore has not forgotten.

“We were very unhappy with the result last time we were there. A lot of us will give anything to leave there with a dub,” said Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Will the Ravens get their payback? Find out tonight.

Live coverage begins tonight at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, September 7:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on Fox

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 8:

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills:

  • When: Sunday, September 7
  • Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Who will win the Allen-Jackson matchup?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate outcomes in key Week 1 matchups, including a Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson matchup and Patrick Mahomes looking for more explosive plays.

Under Pressure - AFC Edition:
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons rip through each of the divisions in the AFC to identify which individuals have the most weighing on them.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here