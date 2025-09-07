What NFL games are on today: Week 1 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

The 2025 NFL season is finally back, which means Sunday’s just got more exciting. Start your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock. Check out the full list of NFL games taking place today below.

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game will be a thriller as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s Divisional Round game. The Bills ended the Ravens’ postseason run the last time these two teams faced off at Highmark Stadium, and Baltimore has not forgotten.

“We were very unhappy with the result last time we were there. A lot of us will give anything to leave there with a dub,” said Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Will the Ravens get their payback? Find out tonight.

Live coverage begins tonight at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, September 7:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on Fox

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Monday, September 8:

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

What devices does Peacock support?