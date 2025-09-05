How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game

It’s the Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills this Sunday night on NBC and Peacock as Lamar Jackson, the 2023 MVP, and Josh Allen, the 2024 MVP, meet for the sixth time in their careers as starting quarterbacks.

The last time these two teams met was in last season’s Divisional Round matchup when the Bills defeated the Ravens 27-25, ending Baltimore’s season. Raven’s TE Mark Andrews dropped a potential game-tying two-point conversion with 1:33 remaining.

Kickoff for Sunday’s rematch at High Mark Stadium is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the Ravens vs Bills game.

Buffalo leads the series all-time 3-2, which includes two playoff wins against Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens:

2024 was an impressive season for Lamar Jackson. He led all quarterbacks with 915 rush yards — his most since 2020— and scored four rush touchdowns. Jackson also became the first quarterback to throw over 40 touchdown passes and fewer than 5 interceptions in a single season. However, he hasn’t forgotten about the Ravens’ Divisional Round loss.

“I don’t think I get over any losses, to be honest. I got losses from youth football that still haunt me,” Jackson told reporters at June minicamp.

“We wish we would have won the game. I wish I didn’t throw that interception. I wish I didn’t fumble. I wish the mishap [with Andrews] didn’t happen. But it happened. It’s just a lesson learned. So next time, we’re going to do something better... we’re going to bounce back, and when we come back, I feel like we’re going to have vengeance on our mind.”

Buffalo Bills:

The Bills’ offense had a dominant run in their first full season under offensive coordinator Joe Brady last year. The team scored a franchise-record 525 points on its way to clinching its fifth straight AFC East title and reached the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season. Josh Allen became the third Bill to be named NFL MVP. But their season ended in heartbreak when they lost to Kansas City in the AFC Championship game. It was the fourth time the the last five seasons that the Bills have been eliminated by the Chiefs in the postseason.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills:

When: Sunday, September 7

Sunday, September 7 Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Who will win the Allen-Jackson matchup?

Who will win the Allen-Jackson matchup? Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate outcomes in key Week 1 matchups, including a Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson matchup and Patrick Mahomes looking for more explosive plays.

