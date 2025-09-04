 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson on Josh Allen winning MVP: Voters chose who they wanted, it is what it is

  
Published September 4, 2025 07:19 AM

Sunday night’s game between the Bills and Ravens will be the fifth time that the last two NFL MVPs have met in Week 1 of the regular season and the vote that resulted in Bills quarterback Josh Allen taking the prize was up for conversation on Wednesday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looked like he was on the way to a repeat when he was voted a first-team All-Pro by the same electorate that tabbed Allen as the league’s MVP. Given how the MVP is often viewed as an award for the league’s top quarterback, it was surprising to see voters split their ballots in that manner, but it wasn’t anything that Jackson was griping about during his press conference.

“The voters chose who they wanted to pick,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “It is what it is. It is what it is.”

Allen and Jackson are among the top contenders for this year’s prize, so Sunday’s game could wind up factoring into how the votes stack up come the end of the year.