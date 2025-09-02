PFT’s Week 1 2025 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (0-0): They don’t want to call it a repeat. It could be a reiteration.

2. Chiefs (0-0): Their window won’t be closed until someone else in the AFC slams it shut.

3. Bills (0-0): The pressure to get back to a Super Bowl keeps building.

4. Ravens (0-0): Can they finally navigate their way to the top of the AFC playoff tree?

5. Lions (0-0): Having Micah Parsons on the Packers will make things a lot tighter for the defending NFC North champs.

6. Packers (0-0): By giving the green light to the Micah Parsons trade, Ed Policy has quickly put his imprint on the team.

7. Commanders (0-0): It may take a little while to close the gap with the Eagles.

8. Buccaneers (0-0): Every year, they’re overlooked. And they love it.

9. Broncos (0-0): They could be the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ effort to run their streak of AFC Championship appearances to eight.

10. Texans (0-0): Not having Joe Mixon will hurt — unless Nick Chubb can rewind the clock to pre-2023.

11. Rams (0-0): Uncertainty over Matthew Stafford’s back could derail a potentially special season.

12. Vikings (0-0): J.J. McCarthy seems to be ready to roll.

13. Bengals (0-0): Better late than never, the Bengals finally took care of their business.

14. 49ers (0-0): Brock Purdy will get an immediate chance to earn his money.

15. Chargers (0-0): Is Omarion Hampton ready to carry the load?

16. Steelers (0-0): The closer we get to Week 1, the harder it is to see the Aaron Rodgers experiment working.

17. Bears (0-0): What is Caleb Williams’s ceiling? Whatever it is, Ben Johnson will get him there.

18. Seahawks (0-0): Jalen Milroe will have a package of plays with the first team. How long until it will be more than a package?

19. Cardinals (0-0): They have a chance to quietly make some noise and contend for a wild-card berth.

20. Patriots (0-0): Every team changes from Week 1 to Week 18. The Patriots are the most likely to get much, much better by January.

21. Cowboys (0-0): Jerry Jones needs to adopt the George Costanza “do the opposite” approach to running his team.

22. Falcons (0-0): Atlanta TV stations are scrambling to hire better proofreaders.

23. Colts (0-0): Kudos for the Colts for admitting their mistake with Anthony Richardson. It would have been better if they hadn’t made the mistake.

24. Raiders (0-0): They’re on the right track. Even if they’re in the wrong division.

25. Jets (0-0): Before Aaron Glenn can truly impact the Jets in a positive way, they’ll need to revamp the roster.

26. Panthers (0-0): When and if drinks are thrown will determine whether another coaching change occurs.

27. Titans (0-0): Cam Ward is the real deal. The roster that earned the ability to pick him was not. How quickly can they improve?

28. Jaguars (0-0): It all comes down to whether Trevor Lawrence can become what, after two seasons, it seemed like he was starting to be.

29. Dolphins (0-0): Tyreek Hill is the prime candidate to be this year’s Davante Adams.

30. Giants (0-0): The sooner they turn the page to Jaxson Dart, the better off they’ll be.

31. Browns (0-0): The first six games are a meat grinder, setting the stage for a pivot to Dillon Gabriel in Week 7 — or during the Week 9 bye.

32: Saints (0-0): It’s not a good sign that Tyler Shough didn’t beat out Spencer Rattler.