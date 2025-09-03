 Skip navigation
Mark Andrews on return to Buffalo: This is a new season

  
Published September 3, 2025 06:44 PM

The whole Ravens team has a bad taste in their mouths about their last visit to Buffalo, but tight end Mark Andrews’s memories of the January playoff loss are more painful than most.

Andrews dropped a pass in the end zone on a two-point conversion play late in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ 27-25 win in the divisional round and his feelings about going back there for Sunday night’s game were a major subject of conversation at a Wednesday press conference. Andrews succinctly said that “this is a new season” when asked about his emotional state and explained why he’s been able to turn the page on the loss.

“I’m a pro,” Andrews said. “This is what I do, this is what I love to do, this is my whole entire world. For me, it’s about focusing, doing my job, just knowing the type of player I can be in this offense and for this organization, for this city.”

There was some question about whether Andrews would remain with the Ravens this offseason, but the status quo remained in place and everyone from the team has expressed confidence in what Andrews is able to do on the field. Andrews said it’s “a good feeling” to have that support along with his memories of “countless times when I’ve stepped up and made big plays” for the Ravens.

Making a few of them on Sunday night would be a good way for Andrews and the Ravens to erase the lingering memories of their last trip to New York.